Who needs more things? Americans want things to do
Consumer spending on services has reached pre-pandemic levels. Also on today's program, the disinvestment in gun violence research.
Segments From this episode
Consumers are spending on services again as the pandemic shopping spree for goods cools
People want to get outside and do stuff, not just buy stuff. That's reflected in surging travel bookings — and airfare.
Why are there still so few houses for sale?
Sellers who don't want to become buyers and the refinancing craze play roles in the lack of supply.
Why the U.S. stopped researching gun violence: "It's a thing that has set us back decades"
John Woodrow Cox of The Washington Post explains how a 1996 legal provision effectively halted research on gun violence.
Need a CT scan? You may have to wait weeks, thanks to lockdowns in China and dye shortages
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a critical Shanghai plant that produces the dye has been operating at reduced capacity for weeks.
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Melloton Liam Huston
Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
Antenna Bonobo
TV Queen Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer