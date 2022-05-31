Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who needs more things? Americans want things to do
May 31, 2022

Who needs more things? Americans want things to do

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Consumer spending on services has reached pre-pandemic levels. Also on today's program, the disinvestment in gun violence research.

Segments From this episode

Consumers are spending on services again as the pandemic shopping spree for goods cools

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 31, 2022
People want to get outside and do stuff, not just buy stuff. That's reflected in surging travel bookings — and airfare.
Consumers are still spending on big-ticket, durable goods like furniture. But now demand for services is picking up again.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are there still so few houses for sale?

by Matt Levin
May 31, 2022
Sellers who don't want to become buyers and the refinancing craze play roles in the lack of supply.
On a typical day in April 2019, about 1.2 million homes were for sale in the United States. Last month, it was a little over 400,000. 
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why the U.S. stopped researching gun violence: "It's a thing that has set us back decades"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
May 31, 2022
John Woodrow Cox of The Washington Post explains how a 1996 legal provision effectively halted research on gun violence.
Flowers and crosses memorialize the 19 children and two teachers killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Need a CT scan? You may have to wait weeks, thanks to lockdowns in China and dye shortages

by Samantha Fields
May 31, 2022
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a critical Shanghai plant that produces the dye has been operating at reduced capacity for weeks.
Hospitals low on contrast dye are doing some CT scans without it or are booking patients weeks or months in advance. 
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Melloton Liam Huston
Hypercolor goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
Antenna Bonobo
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:54 PM PDT
27:52
7:09 AM PDT
9:26
1:48 PM PDT
1:50
2:48 AM PDT
6:27
May 27, 2022
23:11
May 26, 2022
36:33
May 19, 2022
1:02
Roadtripping in an electric vehicle has its challenges, but is getting easier
Roadtripping in an electric vehicle has its challenges, but is getting easier
Will a tight labor market make it easier for formerly incarcerated people to get hired?
Will a tight labor market make it easier for formerly incarcerated people to get hired?
Will new, diverse leadership help bring cultural change to Broadway?
Will new, diverse leadership help bring cultural change to Broadway?
A 3-pronged approach to adopting clean power
A 3-pronged approach to adopting clean power