Who insures the insurers?
The reinsurance industry is under pressure as natural disasters intensify. Plus, how flooding in Spain could mess with Europe's produce supply.
Segments From this episode
Now that Boeing's strike is over, the planemaker faces a massive backlog of orders
But the problem's industry-wide: Airbus is also dealing with a hefty backlog.
How insurers are paying for Helene and Milton
As communities recover from Helene and Milton, insurance sometimes needs insurance of its own.
Health care costs are rising for employers, but many hesitate to cut benefits
Workers' contributions follow trend of wages and inflation, but in a weaker labor market, businesses will have more leeway to reduce spending.
Baklava baker prepares for the holidays with new products and kitchen
Rita Magalde moved Sheer Ambrosia from her home kitchen to a commercial space in Salt Lake City.
Devastating floods in Spain could have immediate effects on Europe's food
Spain exports fruits, vegetables and other crops to the U.K. and EU, and shoppers will likely see the flood's effects in their grocery prices.
Depleted Arkansas oil field could be a lithium gold mine
The drilling byproduct could power future electric vehicles and expand the U.S. role in clean energy. Extraction methods are in development.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer