Jul 7, 2020
Who got all that PPP money, and how’d they spend it?
Plus: Why test shortages persist, what fall holds for foreign students and the problem with the Beige Book.
Colleges worry about loss of foreign student cash and skills with visa decision
International students are being given the option to transfer to a university that is holding in-person classes.
How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money
Most of it went to hiring back furloughed employees — or hiring new ones.
United States of Work: Working in the service industry during the pandemic
A dispatch from Ashley Nelson, one of the 10 people we're following in our series about the U.S. labor force.
Fed's Beige Book in focus as conversation about diversity continues
Many are questioning just how inclusive and diverse one of the Fed's regular reports on the economy is.
How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias
"I do feel optimistic," says Edward Gillespie, an instructor at the city's police academy. "But it's not going to be an easy fight."
