Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Who got all that PPP money, and how’d they spend it?
Jul 7, 2020

Who got all that PPP money, and how’d they spend it?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Why test shortages persist, what fall holds for foreign students and the problem with the Beige Book.

Segments From this episode

Colleges worry about loss of foreign student cash and skills with visa decision

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 7, 2020
International students are being given the option to transfer to a university that is holding in-person classes.
Georgetown University, above, is one of the U.S. colleges planning on offering hybrid classes in the fall — some in-person and some online.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 7, 2020
Most of it went to hiring back furloughed employees — or hiring new ones.
A bartender mixes a drink at a Maryland restaurant. PPP loans allowed some bars and restaurants to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

United States of Work: Working in the service industry during the pandemic

A dispatch from Ashley Nelson, one of the 10 people we're following in our series about the U.S. labor force.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Race and Economy

Fed's Beige Book in focus as conversation about diversity continues

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 7, 2020
Many are questioning just how inclusive and diverse one of the Fed's regular reports on the economy is.
One criticism of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book is that it focuses on business owners and leaves out consumers.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jul 7, 2020
"I do feel optimistic," says Edward Gillespie, an instructor at the city's police academy. "But it's not going to be an easy fight."
Protesters in Baltimore demand better police accountability and racial equality following the death of Freddie Gray in April 2015.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Time's A Wastin Erykah Badu
Heavy Birdtalker
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Shells Teebs
Ghost in the Graveyard A Sunny Day In Glasgow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Colleges worry about loss of foreign student cash and skills with visa decision
Colleges worry about loss of foreign student cash and skills with visa decision
Answers to your questions about unemployment benefits and COVID-19
COVID-19
Answers to your questions about unemployment benefits and COVID-19
How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money
COVID-19
How some of the 5.5 million businesses that got PPP loans spent the money
How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias
Race and Economy
How a Baltimore detective teaches about implicit bias