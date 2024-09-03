Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Who can get Ozempic?
Sep 3, 2024

Who can get Ozempic?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
The diabetes and obesity drug is difficult for low-income Americans to access. Plus, have economic sanctions on Russia worked?

Music from the episode

"Told You So" Paramore
"Sparks in Space (Rework)" Kyle McEvoy, Richard Houghten, wowflower
"Make Me One" Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
"Panorama" Møme
"TV Queen" Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

