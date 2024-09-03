Who can get Ozempic?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The diabetes and obesity drug is difficult for low-income Americans to access. Plus, have economic sanctions on Russia worked?
get the podcast
Music from the episode
"Told You So" Paramore
"Sparks in Space (Rework)" Kyle McEvoy, Richard Houghten, wowflower
"Make Me One" Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Xavier Smith
"Panorama" Møme
"TV Queen" Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer