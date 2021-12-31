We need your help to meet our $500,000 goal by the end of the year. Make your gift to Marketplace today.
While renters face eviction, a Texas county returns unspent relief aid
Also on the program: how one tourism company navigated travel bans, unpacking today's jobs report and delving into YouTube's approach to content moderation.
Segments From this episode
Job market looks strong as 2021 ends. 2022 looks uncertain.
Weekly unemployment claims are still hovering at the lowest level we've seen since 1969.
Make money versus stay healthy: That's the New Year's Eve choice for bars, restaurants
Omicron is dashing hopes for a return to normal after last year's subdued celebrations.
The tricky task of policing content creators
From "Marketplace Tech," Kimberly Adams chats with Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of YouTube, about the company's strategies for moderating offensive content.
UK government aids battered hospitality businesses, but is it enough?
Hotels, restaurants, pubs and clubs suffered in December, normally a strong season, due to the pandemic and may need more help.
Texas county returns millions in unspent federal rent relief
Montgomery County officials say there’s been minimal demand for county funds, but others say that’s because the county didn’t make it easily available to renters.
One tourism company tries to bounce back after being hit with travel bans
John Gibson, a director at Chobe Holdings, said that although the U.K.'s COVID travel bans hurt business, bookings are starting to pick up.
Music from the episode
Test Drive (Instrumental) Vulfpeck
Cool Kids Harmless
Tarova Snarky Puppy
Snowchild The Weeknd
Texas Sun Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer