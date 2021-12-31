Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Time is running out to make your tax-deductible gift to Marketplace in 2021! Give now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
While renters face eviction, a Texas county returns unspent relief aid
Dec 30, 2021

While renters face eviction, a Texas county returns unspent relief aid

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on the program: how one tourism company navigated travel bans, unpacking today's jobs report and delving into YouTube's approach to content moderation.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Job market looks strong as 2021 ends. 2022 looks uncertain.

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 30, 2021
Weekly unemployment claims are still hovering at the lowest level we've seen since 1969.
Though first-time unemployment claims are at their lowest point in about 50 years, omicron could disrupt the job market.
Patrick T. Fallon via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Make money versus stay healthy: That's the New Year's Eve choice for bars, restaurants

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 30, 2021
Omicron is dashing hopes for a return to normal after last year's subdued celebrations.
A closed restaurant in New York during last year's holiday season. As omicron spreads, restaurants are weighing whether to remain open for New Year's — normally one of their most profitable times.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The tricky task of policing content creators

From "Marketplace Tech," Kimberly Adams chats with Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of YouTube, about the company's strategies for moderating offensive content.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

UK government aids battered hospitality businesses, but is it enough?

by Stephen Beard
Dec 30, 2021
Hotels, restaurants, pubs and clubs suffered in December, normally a strong season, due to the pandemic and may need more help.
Bars and restaurants in London were fairly quiet during the normally festive end of December, largely because the coronavirus kept people at home.
Chris J. Ratcliffe via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Texas county returns millions in unspent federal rent relief

by Jen Rice
Dec 30, 2021
Montgomery County officials say there’s been minimal demand for county funds, but others say that’s because the county didn’t make it easily available to renters.
Houston-area renters line up for rent relief assistance at La Iglesia del Pueblo on July 5.
Jen Rice
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

One tourism company tries to bounce back after being hit with travel bans

by Jonathan Frewin and Anais Amin
Dec 30, 2021
John Gibson, a director at Chobe Holdings, said that although the U.K.'s COVID travel bans hurt business, bookings are starting to pick up.
A picture from one of Chobe Holdings' game drives on Botswana's Boteti River.
John Gibson
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Test Drive (Instrumental) Vulfpeck
Cool Kids Harmless
Tarova Snarky Puppy
Snowchild The Weeknd
Texas Sun Khruangbin, Leon Bridges

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:07 PM PST
26:30
7:46 AM PST
8:19
1:46 PM PST
1:50
Dec 28, 2021
33:32
Dec 28, 2021
4:31
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
What job trends will the new year bring?
What job trends will the new year bring?
New California law seeks transparency for workplace quotas
New California law seeks transparency for workplace quotas
Flight attendant union chief on what the pandemic means for the larger labor movement
Flight attendant union chief on what the pandemic means for the larger labor movement
As COVID surges again, consumers and workers are worn out but resilient
COVID-19
As COVID surges again, consumers and workers are worn out but resilient

The countdown is on! 

We need your help to meet our $500,000 goal by the end of the year. Make your gift to Marketplace today. 

Donate now