Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Where’s the AI spending payoff?
Jul 30, 2024

Where’s the AI spending payoff?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
Wall Street wants to know! Big Tech, though, says these things take time. Plus: abandoned gold mines and telephone operators.

Segments From this episode

What does a normalizing job market look like?

by Samantha Fields
Jul 30, 2024
Economists say the supply of jobs and workers is coming into better balance than during the labor shortages of the pandemic.
From May to June, little changed in terms of job openings, layoffs and quits. Take a birds-eye view though, and the labor market has slowed in the last year.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In a tight housing market, Texas is seeing some relief for buyers

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Jul 30, 2024
"I have not seen us write more than two offers before getting an acceptance, whereas before it was writing offer after offer after offer," said Houston real estate broker LaTisha Grant.
House prices are continuing to rise nationally, but Texas is an exception.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Wall Street's question for Big Tech: When will all that money you're spending on AI finally pay off?

by Henry Epp
Jul 30, 2024
For now, it's boosting other parts of the economy — chipmakers and contractors that build data centers, for example.
Investors want to see AI spending start to pay off, but building AI-supportive infrastructure takes time.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Gold rush mines are a 21st century safety hazard. It may take Colorado decades to close them all. 

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 30, 2024
The American heyday of gold mining may be in the past, but thousands of abandoned mines remain a problem for governments to clean up.
Inside the Chicago Carr Mine in Colorado.
Courtesy Gilpin Historical Society
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Analog Life

What it was like working as a 411 operator before the internet

by Sofia Terenzio
Jul 30, 2024
Lilith from Ventura, California, recalls what it was like working as an information operator in a time before the internet.
Lilith said she remembers sitting in a cubicle with headphones on and phone books in front of her as she waited for the calls to roll in.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:14 PM PDT
25:49
11:13 AM PDT
31:17
8:40 AM PDT
9:41
3:06 AM PDT
11:41
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The EPA will dole out $4.3 billion to cut greenhouse gas emissions over the next six years
A Warmer World
The EPA will dole out $4.3 billion to cut greenhouse gas emissions over the next six years
A new Trump Media deal could put cold, hard cash in former president's hands
A new Trump Media deal could put cold, hard cash in former president's hands
What is "maximum employment"?
What is "maximum employment"?
McDonald's sales slipped. That may mean lower-income consumers feel pinched.
McDonald's sales slipped. That may mean lower-income consumers feel pinched.