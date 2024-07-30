Where’s the AI spending payoff?
Wall Street wants to know! Big Tech, though, says these things take time. Plus: abandoned gold mines and telephone operators.
What does a normalizing job market look like?
Economists say the supply of jobs and workers is coming into better balance than during the labor shortages of the pandemic.
In a tight housing market, Texas is seeing some relief for buyers
"I have not seen us write more than two offers before getting an acceptance, whereas before it was writing offer after offer after offer," said Houston real estate broker LaTisha Grant.
Wall Street's question for Big Tech: When will all that money you're spending on AI finally pay off?
For now, it's boosting other parts of the economy — chipmakers and contractors that build data centers, for example.
Gold rush mines are a 21st century safety hazard. It may take Colorado decades to close them all.
The American heyday of gold mining may be in the past, but thousands of abandoned mines remain a problem for governments to clean up.
What it was like working as a 411 operator before the internet
Lilith from Ventura, California, recalls what it was like working as an information operator in a time before the internet.
