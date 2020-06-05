Jun 5, 2020
Where’d those 2.5 million jobs come from?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today we'll talk with experts and analysts about what to make of the May jobs report and what it says about the changing state of the economy.
Subscribe on
Music from the episode
Goat Head Brittany Howard
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
If You Don't Know Me By Now Patti LaBelle
Fu-Gee-La Fugees
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.