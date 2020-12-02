Dec 2, 2020
Where should more COVID-19 relief money go?
We asked a few economists how the next round of relief money should be spent. Plus, the role workplaces could play in coronavirus vaccine distribution.
Segments From this episode
How should we spend future pandemic relief money?
Economic recovery could take a range of different approaches. Check out these three experts' ideas.
How workplaces could help distribute the vaccine
Employer-sponsored programs make vaccinations convenient and help to normalize the idea of getting one.
Why commercial lending fell last quarter despite low interest rates
The report found that bank lending volume fell in the most recent quarter, driven by decreases in commercial and industrial lending.
What a magnetized iron screwdriver can teach us about the post-COVID economy
“Nature is lazy,” a physicist says. “When we change the direction of this external field, what happens is everything lags behind.”
An unemployed bartender’s search for work and stability
“There’s just a lot of people applying for not a lot of jobs,” says Neil Cairns of Portland, Oregon.
Is this the end of the road for the internal combustion engine in the U.K.?
The nation banned the sale of new fossil-fueled cars starting in 2030. Enthusiasts, and the public, are not sure the electric revolution will be complete by then.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
