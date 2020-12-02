Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Where should more COVID-19 relief money go?
Dec 2, 2020

Where should more COVID-19 relief money go?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We asked a few economists how the next round of relief money should be spent. Plus, the role workplaces could play in coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How should we spend future pandemic relief money?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 2, 2020
Economic recovery could take a range of different approaches. Check out these three experts' ideas.
Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, hands a poster describing a proposal for a COVID-19 relief bill to Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, alongside a bipartisan group of Democrat and Republican members of Congress as they announce the proposal on Dec. 1, 2020.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

How workplaces could help distribute the vaccine

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 2, 2020
Employer-sponsored programs make vaccinations convenient and help to normalize the idea of getting one.
A sign reflects the widespread interest in being protected from the coronavirus. Workplace vaccinations could bring protection to more people.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why commercial lending fell last quarter despite low interest rates

by Justin Ho
Dec 2, 2020
The report found that bank lending volume fell in the most recent quarter, driven by decreases in commercial and industrial lending.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

What a magnetized iron screwdriver can teach us about the post-COVID economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 2, 2020
“Nature is lazy,” a physicist says. “When we change the direction of this external field, what happens is everything lags behind.”
In physics and in economics, the effect lingers.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
United States of Work

An unemployed bartender’s search for work and stability

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 2, 2020
“There’s just a lot of people applying for not a lot of jobs,” says Neil Cairns of Portland, Oregon.
With many bars and restaurants closed or struggling to stay open, there's stiff competition for jobs in the industry.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Is this the end of the road for the internal combustion engine in the U.K.?

by Stephen Beard
Dec 2, 2020
The nation banned the sale of new fossil-fueled cars starting in 2030. Enthusiasts, and the public, are not sure the electric revolution will be complete by then.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in an electric taxi. His government has accelerated its plan to move the country to electric transportation.
Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Antenna Bonobo
No Room Madison McFerrin
oh baby LCD Soundsystem
Sweat Moss Of Aura

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How should we spend future pandemic relief money?
COVID-19
How should we spend future pandemic relief money?
How workplaces could help distribute the vaccine
COVID-19
How workplaces could help distribute the vaccine

Flaunt your Liquid Assets.

Donate $60 to get our new mug as a
thank-you gift!

GIVE NOW
Nasdaq proposal would require listing companies to have more diverse boards
Workplace Culture
Nasdaq proposal would require listing companies to have more diverse boards