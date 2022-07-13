Where is “broad-based” inflation headed?
Which price surges will last? Plus, how public transit systems are staying afloat, and why the U.S. doesn't have the best sunscreens.
Segments From this episode
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
Energy, food and rent were big drivers of the 9.1% inflation reading. Where are those numbers headed?
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
Experts say buy-in from China and India would be key to making the policy work.
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?
The rankings created by U.S. News have become very influential, but critics say prospective students should do more research.
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
Ridership took a nosedive in the pandemic, and remote work may be helping to keep it low. Federal aid has kept buses and trains moving.
Why the U.S. doesn't have the best sunscreens in the world
The FDA hasn't approved ingredients that could make products more pleasing to use — and used more often, says Amanda Mull of The Atlantic.
Music from the episode
Seven Light Years RJD2
Black Sands Bonobo
Magnetism Vacationer
Orchids Monster Rall
Ooh Wee Mark Ronson, Ghostface killah
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer