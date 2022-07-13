Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Where is “broad-based” inflation headed?
Jul 13, 2022

Where is “broad-based” inflation headed?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Which price surges will last? Plus, how public transit systems are staying afloat, and why the U.S. doesn't have the best sunscreens.

Segments From this episode

What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 13, 2022
Energy, food and rent were big drivers of the 9.1% inflation reading. Where are those numbers headed?
Food prices were up 10% year over year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil

by Lily Jamali
Jul 13, 2022
Experts say buy-in from China and India would be key to making the policy work.
The U.S. and its allies hope to create a "buyers cartel" aimed at reducing Russia's oil revenue in response to its attack on Ukraine.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 13, 2022
The rankings created by U.S. News have become very influential, but critics say prospective students should do more research.
The Columbia University campus in New York City. Last week, U.S. News & World Report said it was removing the school from its influential college rankings because of questions about the data Columbia submitted.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices

by Savannah Maher
Jul 13, 2022
Ridership took a nosedive in the pandemic, and remote work may be helping to keep it low. Federal aid has kept buses and trains moving.
Remote work may be helping to keep ridership sparse on buses and trains, including on the San Francisco Bay Area's BART system.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why the U.S. doesn't have the best sunscreens in the world

by Amy Scott and Anais Amin
Jul 13, 2022
The FDA hasn't approved ingredients that could make products more pleasing to use — and used more often, says Amanda Mull of The Atlantic.
People may be less likely to use sunscreen when it feels sticky, goopy or greasy, or leaves a white cast.
Mykola Sosiukin/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Seven Light Years RJD2
Black Sands Bonobo
Magnetism Vacationer
Orchids Monster Rall
Ooh Wee Mark Ronson, Ghostface killah

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:49 PM PDT
16:39
4:29 PM PDT
27:44
3:32 PM PDT
1:50
7:16 AM PDT
7:19
2:30 AM PDT
10:04
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?