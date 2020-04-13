COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

When will toilet paper be back in stock?
Apr 13, 2020

When will toilet paper be back in stock?

Plus: The U.S. Postal Service's financial trouble, how social distancing is changing the urban landscape and a conversation with the CEO of Feeding America.

COVID-19

The race for antibodies

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 13, 2020
Researchers hope that antibodies of those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be used in a treatment.
Researchers are looking into new treatments and preventions for COVID-19. Above, a researcher developing a test for the disease in February in New Jersey.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
COVID-19

Changes in demand and disrupted supply chains feed into shortages at the store

by Andy Uhler
Apr 13, 2020
They're about supply chains.
Empty shelves have become a common sight at grocery stores across the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Postal Service could come to a halt by June as it bleeds cash

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 13, 2020
The pandemic has caused another sharp decline in business.
COVID-19 has caused another sharp decline in USPS' business, and the cost of keeping employees outfitted in gloves and masks is adding to its financial troubles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

With fewer cars on the road, some cities make more space for walking

by Jack Stewart
Apr 13, 2020
Oakland is one of the cities experimenting with closing streets to through traffic to give room to pedestrians and cyclists to maintain social distancing.
Empty highways and streets during rush hour in car-dependent Los Angeles on April 6.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Feeding America CEO expects to serve 17 million extra people

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Apr 13, 2020
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said the charity needs more funding, food supply and volunteers to respond to the crisis.
Sixty percent of Feeding America's member food banks are facing shortages.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Feeling crazy working from home? Here's some advice

by Bennett Purser
Apr 13, 2020
As the coronavirus pandemic forces many of us inside, a reporter based in Beijing shares ways to make life a little easier.
An empty street in Beijing after the lockdown order to stem the spread of COVID-19.
AFP via Getty Images
