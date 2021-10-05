How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

When WhatsApp goes down, global communication stops
Oct 5, 2021

When WhatsApp goes down, global communication stops

We'll also talk about the web of supply chain disruptions, the vote by a Hollywood union to OK a strike and what's behind power cuts in China.

Segments From this episode

Ongoing supply chain difficulties hobble manufacturing and services

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 5, 2021
Purchasing managers reports from both ISM and IHS find that firms are struggling to meet demand due to shortages of labor and materials.
Shipping containers sit in dock at the Port of Oakland, California on Sep. 9.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
WhatsApp outage highlights the scale of its worldwide use

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 5, 2021
The Facebook property has become a business lifeline in countries where other communication alternatives are expensive or inaccessible.
The interruption of Facebook's WhatsApp platform on Monday hindered communication and business across the globe.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
Hollywood workers vote to authorize a strike to improve conditions on set

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 5, 2021
A strike by the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees could halt film and TV production across the country.
If the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees can't come to an agreement with studios and streaming services, it could shut down production nationwide.
bjones27 via Getty Images
COVID-19

Why some companies are cutting back the 40-hour workweek

by Amy Scott and Minju Park
Oct 5, 2021
As workers struggle with burnout during the pandemic, some employers are testing a four-day week to combat overwork and lift morale.
Abigail Marks, professor of the future of work at Newcastle University, worries that some employers will "try and force five days’ work into four days."
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
What's behind China's power cuts?

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 5, 2021
China has more than enough coal underground to service the country's needs.
Smoke billows from smokestacks and a coal-fired generator at a steel factory in the industrial province of Hebei, China.
Kevin Frayer via Getty Images
Why is it hard to create enough affordable housing?

by Audrey K. McGlinchy
Oct 5, 2021
The story of Austin's attempt to build one home for a low-income family in a wealthy neighborhood sheds light on the answer.
A judge forced the city of Austin to stop construction on a lot it owns at 3000 Funston St. more than a year ago.
Audrey K. McGlinchy
Music from the episode

Battlefields Misun
Natural Green Blazo
It's Only - Instrumental ODESZA
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
We Will Not Make It (Not Without You) Twin Peaks
Favorite Song Sinkane

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

