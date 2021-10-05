When WhatsApp goes down, global communication stops
We'll also talk about the web of supply chain disruptions, the vote by a Hollywood union to OK a strike and what's behind power cuts in China.
Segments From this episode
Ongoing supply chain difficulties hobble manufacturing and services
Purchasing managers reports from both ISM and IHS find that firms are struggling to meet demand due to shortages of labor and materials.
WhatsApp outage highlights the scale of its worldwide use
The Facebook property has become a business lifeline in countries where other communication alternatives are expensive or inaccessible.
Hollywood workers vote to authorize a strike to improve conditions on set
A strike by the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees could halt film and TV production across the country.
Why some companies are cutting back the 40-hour workweek
As workers struggle with burnout during the pandemic, some employers are testing a four-day week to combat overwork and lift morale.
What's behind China's power cuts?
China has more than enough coal underground to service the country's needs.
Why is it hard to create enough affordable housing?
The story of Austin's attempt to build one home for a low-income family in a wealthy neighborhood sheds light on the answer.
Music from the episode
Battlefields Misun
Natural Green Blazo
It's Only - Instrumental ODESZA
Autumn Sweater Yo La Tengo
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
We Will Not Make It (Not Without You) Twin Peaks
Favorite Song Sinkane
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer