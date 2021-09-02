When the effects of the climate crisis hit home
Also on today's show: First-time unemployment claims hit a pandemic low; how OnlyFans sparked protest by sex workers and their allies; and while the British government has committed to going green, not all Brits are in agreement.
Preparing for when the climate crisis hits home
Hurricane Ida’s damage underscores the need for massive investment to protect and upgrade the nation’s housing stock.
Jobless claims are upbeat, but consumer confidence is still a wild card
The delta variant is causing some consumer pullback, and the expiration of pandemic unemployment benefits on Sept. 5 could play a role in spending.
How gung-ho are the Brits about cutting their carbon emissions?
At the COP26 climate change summit, the British government will call on the world to decarbonize, but are Brits ready to follow their leaders?
