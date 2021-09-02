Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
When the effects of the climate crisis hit home
Sep 2, 2021

Also on today's show: First-time unemployment claims hit a pandemic low; how OnlyFans sparked protest by sex workers and their allies; and while the British government has committed to going green, not all Brits are in agreement.

Segments From this episode

Preparing for when the climate crisis hits home

by Amy Scott
Sep 2, 2021
Hurricane Ida’s damage underscores the need for massive investment to protect and upgrade the nation’s housing stock.
Louisiana residents install a tarp over a damaged roof in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Roofs are a key component in safety but are vulnerable to extreme weather.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Jobless claims are upbeat, but consumer confidence is still a wild card

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 2, 2021
The delta variant is causing some consumer pullback, and the expiration of pandemic unemployment benefits on Sept. 5 could play a role in spending.
Consumer spending accounts for 70% of the economy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
How gung-ho are the Brits about cutting their carbon emissions?

by Stephen Beard
Sep 2, 2021
At the COP26 climate change summit, the British government will call on the world to decarbonize, but are Brits ready to follow their leaders?
A sign warns of flooding in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, western England, on Feb. 20, 2020.
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Dancin - Krono Remix Aaron Smith, Luvli, Krono
Everything Now Arcade Fire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

