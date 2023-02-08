When the economy changes, so do our jobs
Today, we'll do the numbers on our still-shifting labor market. Plus, what it takes to reach a balanced federal budget and what's behind surging natural gas prices in California.
Segments From this episode
What would it take to balance the federal budget?
You need the courage to make cuts, the wisdom to negotiate and luck, says Linda Bilmes, who worked in the Clinton administration.
As demand shifts, some businesses are weighed down with too much inventory
Especially those closely tied to the housing market.
What's behind California's spiking natural gas prices?
Ratepayers report their bills are double or even nearly triple what they paid last year.
In a "restructuring" economy, which industries gained and lost jobs in 2022
Here are the industries that saw the biggest job gains and the ones still falling behind.
This couple works to create a safe haven for queer, nonwhite travelers
The initial idea was to create global pop-up experiences. But Amber Drew and her wife ended up finding a permanent home in Nicaragua.
Music from the episode
Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Dark Lady DJ Food
Como Me Quieres Khraungbin
Adventure Monster Rally
Air Pockets Mocky
French Letter J-Walk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer