When the economy changes, so do our jobs
Feb 8, 2023

When the economy changes, so do our jobs

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Today, we'll do the numbers on our still-shifting labor market. Plus, what it takes to reach a balanced federal budget and what's behind surging natural gas prices in California.

Segments From this episode

What would it take to balance the federal budget?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Feb 8, 2023
You need the courage to make cuts, the wisdom to negotiate and luck, says Linda Bilmes, who worked in the Clinton administration.
In the last half-century, only two presidents have balanced the federal budget: Lyndon Johnson and Bill Clinton, above with Vice President Al Gore.
Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images
As demand shifts, some businesses are weighed down with too much inventory

by Justin Ho
Feb 8, 2023
Especially those closely tied to the housing market.
Slowing home purchases have left some businesses tied to the housing market — like appliance wholesalers — with a glut of product.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What's behind California's spiking natural gas prices?

by Lily Jamali
Feb 8, 2023
Ratepayers report their bills are double or even nearly triple what they paid last year.
California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for a federal investigation into the factors behind the state's natural gas price spike. Above, a natural gas plant in El Segundo, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
In a "restructuring" economy, which industries gained and lost jobs in 2022

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 8, 2023
Here are the industries that saw the biggest job gains and the ones still falling behind.
“It’s a large-scale restructuring, but the labor market goes through large-scale restructurings all the time," said Michael Montgomery of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

This couple works to create a safe haven for queer, nonwhite travelers

by Sarah Leeson
Feb 8, 2023
The initial idea was to create global pop-up experiences. But Amber Drew and her wife ended up finding a permanent home in Nicaragua.
Buying property for the Apogeo Collective was not Plan A, but Amber Drew and her wife found an opportunity to become homeowners in Nicaragua.
Amber Drew and Sara Elise
Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Dark Lady DJ Food
Como Me Quieres Khraungbin
Adventure Monster Rally
Air Pockets Mocky
French Letter J-Walk

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

