When it comes to inflation, it’s the thought that counts
Also on today's episode: the deepening housing affordability crisis in Reno, Nevada, and a Baltimore business owner on weathering both inflation and omicron.
Consumers are on an inflation expectations roller coaster
Even though sentiment has tanked, a New York Fed survey finds that consumers expect inflation to ease in the future.
Russia-Ukraine tensions are pushing up oil prices
U.S. warns Russia, a major oil producer, of "severe costs" if it invades. The conflict raises the risk of a supply interruption.
Traffic is flowing again on the Ambassador Bridge — but it's still vulnerable
The century-old bridge carries about one-quarter of all goods traded between the U.S. and Canada. It can back up in bad weather.
The NFL's hiring practices are biased against Black coaches, a former coach's lawsuit alleges
The vast majority of the league's head coaches don't look like the vast majority of its players.
"We've taken the licks, and we've gotten back up," Baltimore cafe owner says
Terence Dickson says his Terra Cafe stands for "Black awesome." After 12 years in business and many scars, "we're gonna keep it going."
New Reno development highlights the city's affordable housing shortage
The high-end project is clearing motels that provide an informal safety net for low-income renters. Officials say the motels are rife with code violations.
