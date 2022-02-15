Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When it comes to inflation, it’s the thought that counts
Feb 14, 2022

When it comes to inflation, it’s the thought that counts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's episode: the deepening housing affordability crisis in Reno, Nevada, and a Baltimore business owner on weathering both inflation and omicron.

Segments From this episode

Consumers are on an inflation expectations roller coaster

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 14, 2022
Even though sentiment has tanked, a New York Fed survey finds that consumers expect inflation to ease in the future.
Consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation pretty much any time they open their pocketbooks — but they're optimistic that price gains will ease in the coming years.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Russia-Ukraine tensions are pushing up oil prices

by Justin Ho
Feb 14, 2022
U.S. warns Russia, a major oil producer, of "severe costs" if it invades. The conflict raises the risk of a supply interruption.
The cost of oil is nearing $100 a barrel, spurred in part by fear of a supply interruption. Above, a Marathon Petroleum refinery in Texas.
Patrick T. Fallon/ Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Traffic is flowing again on the Ambassador Bridge — but it's still vulnerable

by Lily Jamali
Feb 14, 2022
The century-old bridge carries about one-quarter of all goods traded between the U.S. and Canada. It can back up in bad weather.
The Ambassador Bridge is once again up and running, but now there are questions about how to make the bridge less vulnerable to shutdowns.
Geoff Robins/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The NFL's hiring practices are biased against Black coaches, a former coach's lawsuit alleges

by Andy Uhler
Feb 14, 2022
The vast majority of the league's head coaches don't look like the vast majority of its players.
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores claims in a lawsuit against the NFL that the Rooney Rule — which requires that one nonwhite candidate be interviewed for head coach positions — is all show.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"We've taken the licks, and we've gotten back up," Baltimore cafe owner says

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Feb 14, 2022
Terence Dickson says his Terra Cafe stands for "Black awesome." After 12 years in business and many scars, "we're gonna keep it going."
Terence Dickson, owner of Terra Cafe in Baltimore, says he's been dealing with higher food costs, labor costs and supply shortages.
Courtesy Terra Cafe
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New Reno development highlights the city's affordable housing shortage

by Bert Johnson
Feb 14, 2022
The high-end project is clearing motels that provide an informal safety net for low-income renters. Officials say the motels are rife with code violations.
Roxanne DeCarlo, executive director for The Empowerment Center, visits the site of a 42-unit apartment complex for low-income renters the center is building in November.
Bert Johnson/Mountain West News Bureau
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The World Ender Lord Huron
Call The Foreign Exchange
What's The Difference Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit
Glass Shamir
Colours - Remixed By Fred Falke Hot Chip, Fred Falke
Chartreuse Capital Cities

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:34 PM PST
27:27
7:28 AM PST
7:39
2:03 PM PST
1:50
3:50 AM PST
10:46
Feb 11, 2022
23:08
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Consumers are on an inflation expectations roller coaster
Consumers are on an inflation expectations roller coaster
Traffic is flowing again on the Ambassador Bridge — but it's still vulnerable
Traffic is flowing again on the Ambassador Bridge — but it's still vulnerable
The NFL's hiring practices are biased against Black coaches, a former coach's lawsuit alleges
The NFL's hiring practices are biased against Black coaches, a former coach's lawsuit alleges
New Reno development highlights the city's affordable housing shortage
New Reno development highlights the city's affordable housing shortage