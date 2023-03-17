Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...





When group chats help fuel bank runs
Mar 17, 2023

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Back in the '30s, news of bank runs traveled slowly. Nowadays, messaging chains and apps contribute to rapid bank collapses. Plus, the Federal Reserve finds itself between a rock and a hard place.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Heather Long at The Washington Post about the complexity of the Federal Reserve's next steps and whether the current economic tumult is a crisis, or just a situation.
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Behind SVB's collapse were a whole lot of texts on messaging groups

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 17, 2023
Chatter among the bank's depositors on social media and texting groups may have exacerbated its demise.
Bank runs of the 1930s happened slowly, because we banked and communicated differently then.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

How freaked out are consumers these days?

by Matt Levin
Mar 17, 2023
Consumer sentiment isn't as gloomy as the failure of Silicon Valley Bank might lead you to expect.
According to a University of Michigan survey, consumer sentiment fell this month. But people seem to be more worried about their grocery bills and dwindling savings than about tremors in the financial system.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Why are women in China not having more babies?

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 17, 2023
In China, each woman went from having about three children in the late 1970s to now one. Decades later, the Chinese government wants women to have three children again but is meeting resistance.
A woman holding a baby girl lines up for a PCR COVID test in Shanghai in 2022. Birth rates continued to fall during China's strict zero-COVID policy during the pandemic.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
What can the beer market tell us about the economy?

by Nicholas Guiang
Mar 17, 2023
A beer industry group's data shows a steep decline for the craft segment in February as consumers spent more consciously.
While seltzer sales saw an uptick last year, craft beer sales declined.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

