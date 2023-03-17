When group chats help fuel bank runs
Back in the '30s, news of bank runs traveled slowly. Nowadays, messaging chains and apps contribute to rapid bank collapses. Plus, the Federal Reserve finds itself between a rock and a hard place.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Heather Long at The Washington Post about the complexity of the Federal Reserve's next steps and whether the current economic tumult is a crisis, or just a situation.
Behind SVB's collapse were a whole lot of texts on messaging groups
Chatter among the bank's depositors on social media and texting groups may have exacerbated its demise.
How freaked out are consumers these days?
Consumer sentiment isn't as gloomy as the failure of Silicon Valley Bank might lead you to expect.
Why are women in China not having more babies?
In China, each woman went from having about three children in the late 1970s to now one. Decades later, the Chinese government wants women to have three children again but is meeting resistance.
What can the beer market tell us about the economy?
A beer industry group's data shows a steep decline for the craft segment in February as consumers spent more consciously.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer