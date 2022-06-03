When economic recovery meets economic slowdown
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Pinning down what a full recovery looks like can get tricky when the Federal Reserve puts the brakes on the economy. Plus, what do you get a queen who already has everything?
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Kai is joined by the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Politico’s Kate Davidson to chat about the jobs report, wage increases, inflation and more of this week's economic news.
Millions have joined the labor force in the past year
About 3.5 million more people were working or looking for work in May than a year earlier. Economists hope the number keeps rising.
Wages are still growing in many sectors that need that growth
That may be a sign that the overheated job market is cooling down.
Elizabeth line: London's new train that's fit for a queen
The train line, honoring the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was overbudget and behind schedule. But it's also shortening travel times.
Music from the episode
Butterflies Anchorsong
No Room Madison McFerrin
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Mirage Toro y Moi
Colours Hot Chip
Sea Legs The Shins
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer