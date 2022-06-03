Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

When economic recovery meets economic slowdown
Jun 3, 2022

Pinning down what a full recovery looks like can get tricky when the Federal Reserve puts the brakes on the economy. Plus, what do you get a queen who already has everything?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Kai is joined by the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Politico’s Kate Davidson to chat about the jobs report, wage increases, inflation and more of this week's economic news.
Millions have joined the labor force in the past year

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 3, 2022
About 3.5 million more people were working or looking for work in May than a year earlier. Economists hope the number keeps rising.
Labor force participation is up, and economists hope it continues to rise.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Wages are still growing in many sectors that need that growth

by Lily Jamali
Jun 3, 2022
That may be a sign that the overheated job market is cooling down.
Wages went up in leisure and hospitality — just in time for summer.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Elizabeth line: London's new train that's fit for a queen

by Victoria Craig
Jun 3, 2022
The train line, honoring the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was overbudget and behind schedule. But it's also shortening travel times.
It's taken about 13 years to build and fit out London's Elizabeth Line, which was one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Europe.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Butterflies Anchorsong
No Room Madison McFerrin
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Mirage Toro y Moi
Colours Hot Chip
Sea Legs The Shins

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

