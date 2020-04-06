COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
When can the economy “reopen”?
Apr 6, 2020

When can the economy “reopen”?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: consumer spending's drop-off, what happens when retailers stop paying rent and how social distancing can lead to social media overload.

Music from the episode

Turnmills Maribou State
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Blue Monday Pete Rock
Fu-Gee-La Fugees
Nanjing Road East - Instrumental The Shanghai Restoration Project

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE