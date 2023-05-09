Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
When are markets gonna react to the debt limit drama?
May 9, 2023

When are markets gonna react to the debt limit drama?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
So far, Wall Street has largely ignored the debt ceiling fight in Washington. Plus, media companies welcome a potential uptick in ad spending.

Segments From this episode

Raising the Debt Ceiling

The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now

by Justin Ho
May 9, 2023
Stock markets aren't upset by the debt limit debate. But that could change as the June 1 default deadline draws closer, analysts say.
The stock market doesn't have a lot to react to because little is happening in terms of raising the debt limit, says Ian Dew-Becker, a finance professor at Northwestern University. Above, a trader at the New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Let's dive into the SLOOS

We hear from Cara McDaniel of Arizona State University about what to make of the the latest release of the Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on bank lending practices, otherwise known as SLOOS.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

A wetter winter raised hopes for better yield in the Corn Belt

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
May 9, 2023
"Prices have stayed strong," reports Keith Alverson, a South Dakota farmer whose financial management includes trading grain electronically.
While some farmers pay brokers to track prices and trade grain, others skip the middleman.
Mark Hirsch/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.

by Mitchell Hartman
May 9, 2023
Thanks to pandemic-era changes, many insurers and providers now support expanded telemental health services.
While a lot of medical care that went remote during the pandemic has returned to in-person services, more than a third of mental health care is still delivered via video, phone and apps.
Anchiy/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Grand Poobah Monster Rally
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Faraway Kulakostas
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
The Middle Jimmy Eat World

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:28 PM PDT
27:19
7:05 AM PDT
8:00
1:51 PM PDT
1:50
3:19 AM PDT
11:59
May 8, 2023
19:09
May 5, 2023
15:03
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now
Raising the Debt Ceiling
The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now
Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears
Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears
How people are using AI for stock market picks
Marketplace Tech
How people are using AI for stock market picks
Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.
Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.