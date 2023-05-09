When are markets gonna react to the debt limit drama?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
So far, Wall Street has largely ignored the debt ceiling fight in Washington. Plus, media companies welcome a potential uptick in ad spending.
Segments From this episode
The markets are taking debt limit uncertainty in stride — for now
Stock markets aren't upset by the debt limit debate. But that could change as the June 1 default deadline draws closer, analysts say.
Let's dive into the SLOOS
We hear from Cara McDaniel of Arizona State University about what to make of the the latest release of the Federal Reserve’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on bank lending practices, otherwise known as SLOOS.
A wetter winter raised hopes for better yield in the Corn Belt
"Prices have stayed strong," reports Keith Alverson, a South Dakota farmer whose financial management includes trading grain electronically.
Remote mental health treatment boomed during the pandemic. It's still going strong.
Thanks to pandemic-era changes, many insurers and providers now support expanded telemental health services.
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
Grand Poobah Monster Rally
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Faraway Kulakostas
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
The Middle Jimmy Eat World
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer