When a strong economy fuels strong migration
May 11, 2023

When a strong economy fuels strong migration

Mario Tama/Getty Images
As the border policy Title 42 ends, we look at the economic incentives of migrating to the U.S. Also, what it’s like banking on your iPhone.

Segments From this episode

CPI, PPI — what do the indexes really tell us about inflation?

by Kristin Schwab
May 11, 2023
Economists say the more measures, the better their predictions — even if they provide slightly different pictures of the economy.
The produce price index, which measures costs that businesses pay, tends to be more volatile than the consumer price index.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Jobless claims are up, but unemployment is still low. What does that mean?

by Samantha Fields
May 11, 2023
The four-week moving average of unemployment benefits claims is at the highest level since late 2021. Is this more evidence of a slowly cooling economy?
The four-week moving average of unemployment insurance claims is the highest it’s been since late 2021.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Apple's latest foray into fintech offers high interest, but is it too interested in users’ lives?

by Kai Ryssdal , Livi Burdette and Sarah Leeson
May 11, 2023
The tech giant makes it easy to open an account on an iPhone. Sara Morrison of Vox isn’t entirely comfortable with its expanding reach.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Its new savings account quickly drew nearly $1 billion in deposits.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Biden administration seeks to boost carbon capture in power plants

by Lily Jamali
May 11, 2023
The goal is to remove 90% of industry emissions by 2035.
Biden's plan calls for power plants that burn coal and natural gas to be outfitted with systems that capture carbon. If released into the atmosphere, the carbon would contribute to climate change.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
As Title 42 ends, the strong U.S. economy is a major draw for migrants

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 11, 2023
Available jobs and better wages are helping shape the immigration patterns of people leaving their home countries for safer conditions.
Immigrants seeking asylum line up in Yuma, Arizona, on May 11. An increasing number of migrants are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 expires.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Millions of dilapidated houses sit vacant in the U.S. A Colorado college program aims to change that.

by Dan Boyce
May 11, 2023
Construction students get blighted homes back on the market under the auspices of a community college program.
Jerry Begley, construction training program manager at Trinidad State College, points to the century-old earthen interior of a COPERR program project in the west end of town.
Dan Boyce
Music from the episode

All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Part of the Game 50 Cent
Baby Boy Beyonce
Hot in the Shade Poolside
Chosen Blood Orange
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Passin' Me By Pharcyde

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

