When a strong economy fuels strong migration
As the border policy Title 42 ends, we look at the economic incentives of migrating to the U.S. Also, what it’s like banking on your iPhone.
Segments From this episode
CPI, PPI — what do the indexes really tell us about inflation?
Economists say the more measures, the better their predictions — even if they provide slightly different pictures of the economy.
Jobless claims are up, but unemployment is still low. What does that mean?
The four-week moving average of unemployment benefits claims is at the highest level since late 2021. Is this more evidence of a slowly cooling economy?
Apple's latest foray into fintech offers high interest, but is it too interested in users’ lives?
The tech giant makes it easy to open an account on an iPhone. Sara Morrison of Vox isn’t entirely comfortable with its expanding reach.
Biden administration seeks to boost carbon capture in power plants
The goal is to remove 90% of industry emissions by 2035.
As Title 42 ends, the strong U.S. economy is a major draw for migrants
Available jobs and better wages are helping shape the immigration patterns of people leaving their home countries for safer conditions.
Millions of dilapidated houses sit vacant in the U.S. A Colorado college program aims to change that.
Construction students get blighted homes back on the market under the auspices of a community college program.
Music from the episode
All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Part of the Game 50 Cent
Baby Boy Beyonce
Hot in the Shade Poolside
Chosen Blood Orange
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Passin' Me By Pharcyde
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer