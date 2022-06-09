Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When a cryptocurrency crash drains your life savings
Jun 9, 2022

When a cryptocurrency crash drains your life savings

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A cryptocurrency lost billions in value last month. We'll hear from some who lost it all. Plus, a proposed rule for universal EV chargers.

Segments From this episode

To convince more drivers to go electric, the Biden administration wants chargers that work for all EVs

by Samantha Fields
Jun 9, 2022
Currently, there is no standard charging infrastructure. Creating a universal charger could be key to getting more people to go electric.
The administration wants to see 500,000 new universal electric vehicle chargers built across the country.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What's causing inflation?

"Marketplace" takes a quick road trip to Tampa and Detroit to answer some of your burning questions about inflation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

To convince more drivers to go electric, the Biden administration wants chargers that work for all EVs

by Samantha Fields
Jun 9, 2022
Currently, there is no standard charging infrastructure. Creating a universal charger could be key to getting more people to go electric.
The administration wants to see 500,000 new universal electric vehicle chargers built across the country.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

What will happen to women of color in the COVID-19 workforce?

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Jun 9, 2022
“In almost every single state, the first person to be vaccinated was a woman of color,” says the 19th’s economy reporter Chabeli Carrazana.
A registered nurse vaccinates an 83-year-old woman at her home in Manchester, Connecticut, in February 2021.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How long will inflation last?

"Marketplace" takes a quick road trip to Tampa and Detroit to answer some of your burning questions about inflation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Return fees are happening because retailers are hurting

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 9, 2022
Americans sent back $760 billion worth of stuff last year. Now higher shipping costs and rising returns are hurting companies' bottom lines.
Zara is now charging customers in the U.K. when they return online purchases via mail. With rising shipping costs, other retailers may follow suit.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are gas prices so high?

"Marketplace" takes a quick road trip to Tampa and Detroit to answer some of your burning questions about inflation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

When a cryptocurrency you never heard of drains your life savings

by Matt Levin
Jun 9, 2022
The terraUSD meltdown destroyed the nest eggs of people who had no idea what it was nor that they'd invested in it.
A cryptocurrency exchange office in Istanbul in October. Last month, the "stablecoin" terraUSD lost $60 billion in value in a matter of days.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
From Home, to Work, and Back.. Tall Black Guy
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos
Lost Frank Ocean
Drive Incubus
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Feel Your Weight - Poolside Remix Rhye, Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:29 PM PDT
20:59
3:52 PM PDT
27:49
1:36 PM PDT
1:50
10:00 AM PDT
37:05
7:37 AM PDT
9:52
2:23 AM PDT
7:22
May 19, 2022
1:02
GAO report highlights vulnerabilities in the unemployment insurance claims system
GAO report highlights vulnerabilities in the unemployment insurance claims system
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion if he abandons Twitter acquisition
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion if he abandons Twitter acquisition
Gas prices can differ wildly around the globe. Why is that?
Gas prices can differ wildly around the globe. Why is that?
For kids who lost parents to COVID, the financial consequences compound the emotional toll
COVID-19
For kids who lost parents to COVID, the financial consequences compound the emotional toll