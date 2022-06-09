When a cryptocurrency crash drains your life savings
A cryptocurrency lost billions in value last month. We'll hear from some who lost it all. Plus, a proposed rule for universal EV chargers.
To convince more drivers to go electric, the Biden administration wants chargers that work for all EVs
Currently, there is no standard charging infrastructure. Creating a universal charger could be key to getting more people to go electric.
What's causing inflation?
"Marketplace" takes a quick road trip to Tampa and Detroit to answer some of your burning questions about inflation.
What will happen to women of color in the COVID-19 workforce?
“In almost every single state, the first person to be vaccinated was a woman of color,” says the 19th’s economy reporter Chabeli Carrazana.
How long will inflation last?
"Marketplace" takes a quick road trip to Tampa and Detroit to answer some of your burning questions about inflation.
Return fees are happening because retailers are hurting
Americans sent back $760 billion worth of stuff last year. Now higher shipping costs and rising returns are hurting companies' bottom lines.
Why are gas prices so high?
"Marketplace" takes a quick road trip to Tampa and Detroit to answer some of your burning questions about inflation.
When a cryptocurrency you never heard of drains your life savings
The terraUSD meltdown destroyed the nest eggs of people who had no idea what it was nor that they'd invested in it.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer