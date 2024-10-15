Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What’s up with drugstores?
Oct 15, 2024

What’s up with drugstores?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The drugstore chain said it plans to close over a thousand stores over three years. Plus, we hear from some retailers prepping for the holiday season.

Segments From this episode

Why drugstores could be on the list of troubled business models

by Matt Levin
Oct 15, 2024
Walgreens will close 1,200 stores over the next three years. Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy last year, and CVS is closing hundreds of stores.
When was the last time you went into a drugstore and thought, "This place is AWESOME! I want to spend MORE time here!"
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, retailers check in

by

Dylan Demery, co-owner of She’s Fly in Fort Collins, Colorado; Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota; and Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, talk about how they’re planning for the next few months.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

How a wonky government stat can help predict where the economy is headed

by Justin Ho
Oct 15, 2024
The inventory-to-sales ratio provides a glimpse at how fast inventories are turning over. If a sector’s ratio is elevated, that can be a sign that it will slow down -- or cut prices -- in the near future.
Retailers' product turnover ratio can tell us a lot about where the economy is headed.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Behind Boeing's long decline: "Putting mediocre things together doesn't create a great thing."

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 15, 2024
Now, the company has to rebuild trust with workers as well as airline customers who have been canceling orders.
Boeing's downfall can be traced back to the McDonnell-Douglas merger.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

An insurance shakeup in California threatens to uproot foster families

by Elly Yu
Oct 15, 2024
The Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California provides liability coverage to 90% of the market for foster family agencies in the state.
Adriana Mancilla has been a foster parent for over two decades. She fosters kids through a foster family agency.
Elly Yu
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

EV sales are up, but U.S. automakers — and drivers — are still cautious

by Savannah Peters
Oct 15, 2024
Overstocks mean car shoppers are taking advantage of deals and a good selection, but that may change as automakers slow down production.
Despite rising electric vehicle sales, U.S. automakers are rolling back aggressive EV production targets.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:43 PM PDT
27:40
3:17 PM PDT
33:31
8:06 AM PDT
9:08
3:07 AM PDT
9:21
3:00 AM PDT
30:17
Oct 10, 2024
54:30
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
Nobel laureate Simon Johnson on AI and the workforce
Nobel laureate Simon Johnson on AI and the workforce
Why OPEC is downgrading its demand forecast for the 3rd time in 3 months
Why OPEC is downgrading its demand forecast for the 3rd time in 3 months
These "discouraged" workers are left out of the unemployment rate
These "discouraged" workers are left out of the unemployment rate
Do presidential candidates really need your money at this point in the race?
Election 2024
Do presidential candidates really need your money at this point in the race?