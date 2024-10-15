What’s up with drugstores?
The drugstore chain said it plans to close over a thousand stores over three years. Plus, we hear from some retailers prepping for the holiday season.
Segments From this episode
Why drugstores could be on the list of troubled business models
Walgreens will close 1,200 stores over the next three years. Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy last year, and CVS is closing hundreds of stores.
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, retailers check in
Dylan Demery, co-owner of She’s Fly in Fort Collins, Colorado; Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota; and Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, talk about how they’re planning for the next few months.
How a wonky government stat can help predict where the economy is headed
The inventory-to-sales ratio provides a glimpse at how fast inventories are turning over. If a sector’s ratio is elevated, that can be a sign that it will slow down -- or cut prices -- in the near future.
Behind Boeing's long decline: "Putting mediocre things together doesn't create a great thing."
Now, the company has to rebuild trust with workers as well as airline customers who have been canceling orders.
An insurance shakeup in California threatens to uproot foster families
The Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California provides liability coverage to 90% of the market for foster family agencies in the state.
EV sales are up, but U.S. automakers — and drivers — are still cautious
Overstocks mean car shoppers are taking advantage of deals and a good selection, but that may change as automakers slow down production.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer