Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
What’s the difference between being laid off and being furloughed?
Mar 24, 2020

What’s the difference between being laid off and being furloughed?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: this week's unemployment claim numbers, how the repo market works and the nationwide mask shortage.

Music from the episode

Sisyphus Andrew Bird
Tea Vender On the Street Onra
Two Fish and an Elephant Khruangbin
Menagerie Monster Rally
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE