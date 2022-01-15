What’s next for the families who rely on the child tax credit?
Also: the Weekly Wrap, why bank loans might be making a comeback and why consumer sentiment took a dive.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Kai Ryssdal talks to New York Times reporter Ana Swanson and Yahoo Finance reporter Brian Cheung about this week's economic news.
Consumer sentiment takes another hit in December
University of Michigan data shows inflation is starting to bite more for consumers at the low end of the income spectrum.
A family’s struggle with the costs of coronavirus
“I know I’m not the only one going through this,” said Veronica Coon, a hairdresser in Henderson, Nevada.
Commercial lending could rebound this year
Business lending has been sluggish throughout the pandemic. But there are signs that commercial lending is starting to pick up again.
Families begin the new year without child tax credit payments
The one-year program increased payments and expanded eligibility to the poorest families. Congress has not moved to extend those changes.
