What’s next for the families who rely on the child tax credit?
Jan 14, 2022

Also: the Weekly Wrap, why bank loans might be making a comeback and why consumer sentiment took a dive.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Kai Ryssdal talks to New York Times reporter Ana Swanson and Yahoo Finance reporter Brian Cheung about this week's economic news.
Consumer sentiment takes another hit in December

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 14, 2022
University of Michigan data shows inflation is starting to bite more for consumers at the low end of the income spectrum.
How consumers feel about the economy versus their own personal economic outlooks are two very different stories.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
COVID-19

A family’s struggle with the costs of coronavirus

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 14, 2022
“I know I’m not the only one going through this,” said Veronica Coon, a hairdresser in Henderson, Nevada.
The government wants to make it easy to get free at-home coronavirus tests, but there are costs to isolating after receiving a positive result.
Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images
Commercial lending could rebound this year

by Justin Ho
Jan 14, 2022
Business lending has been sluggish throughout the pandemic. But there are signs that commercial lending is starting to pick up again.
Some businesses are currently taking advantage of low interest rates for loans.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Families begin the new year without child tax credit payments

by Samantha Fields
Jan 14, 2022
The one-year program increased payments and expanded eligibility to the poorest families. Congress has not moved to extend those changes. 
Child tax credit payments, a temporary part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, ended in December. Congress has not acted to renew the payments.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow deKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Doo Wop (That Thing) Lauryn Hill
K.I.S.S.E.S. Bent
Preservation Wu-Tang

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

