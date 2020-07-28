Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

What’s holding up more coronavirus relief?
Jul 28, 2020

What’s holding up more coronavirus relief?

Plus: America's new multigenerational homes, what comes after “Our Black Year" and the behavioral economics of wearing a mask.

COVID-19

The pros and cons of extending additional unemployment benefits

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 28, 2020
Money in jobless people's pockets can stimulate the economy, but longer unemployment payments could slow a recovery, experts say.
Baristas prepare drinks at a coffee shop in North Carolina. Some say high unemployment benefits are discouraging employees from returning to work during the pandemic.
Al Drago/Getty Images
COVID-19

GOP relief bill would shield companies from COVID-19-related lawsuits

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 28, 2020
The Republican bill includes some exceptions, like firms that act with gross negligence.
A hostess provides hand sanitizer to customers at a Miami restaurant in early July.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
COVID-19

USDA pandemic food box program extended

by Justin Ho
Jul 28, 2020
The USDA program is designed to help people facing food insecurity.
Volunteers in Virginia organize food distribution to families in need.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
COVID-19

No mask? Behavioral scientists on how we make pandemic decisions.

by Scott Tong
Jul 28, 2020
Public health professionals have been advocating for masks for months, yet pockets of stiff resistance remain.
People wearing face masks stroll in Charleston, South Carolina. Decision-making can be influenced by the decisions of people you identify with.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
My Economy

Shifting the Black hair care industry back into Black hands

by Alli Fam
Jul 28, 2020
Maggie Anderson has dedicated herself to Black economic empowerment by buying from Black-owned businesses. But it isn't easy.
Maggie Anderson
Courtesy of Maggie Anderson
Oprah Magazine the latest women's title to put regular print edition to bed

by Erika Beras
Jul 28, 2020
The glossies have been struggling as fashion, culture and readers change.
Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images for Chico's
COVID-19

Millions of Americans face stigma of moving back in with their parents

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 28, 2020
As the economy struggles, the meaning of "growing up" seems to be shifting. But the trend of adults living with parents started before the pandemic.
As people are stuck in tiny apartments in locked-down cities, Mom and Dad's suburban house seems like a good option.
Golero via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Exotic Dance - From The "Coffy" Soundtrack Roy Ayers
Sweat Moss Of Aura
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Wait for Me Swim Mountain

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
