Jul 28, 2020
What’s holding up more coronavirus relief?
Plus: America's new multigenerational homes, what comes after “Our Black Year" and the behavioral economics of wearing a mask.
Segments From this episode
The pros and cons of extending additional unemployment benefits
Money in jobless people's pockets can stimulate the economy, but longer unemployment payments could slow a recovery, experts say.
GOP relief bill would shield companies from COVID-19-related lawsuits
The Republican bill includes some exceptions, like firms that act with gross negligence.
USDA pandemic food box program extended
The USDA program is designed to help people facing food insecurity.
No mask? Behavioral scientists on how we make pandemic decisions.
Public health professionals have been advocating for masks for months, yet pockets of stiff resistance remain.
Shifting the Black hair care industry back into Black hands
Maggie Anderson has dedicated herself to Black economic empowerment by buying from Black-owned businesses. But it isn't easy.
Oprah Magazine the latest women's title to put regular print edition to bed
The glossies have been struggling as fashion, culture and readers change.
Millions of Americans face stigma of moving back in with their parents
As the economy struggles, the meaning of "growing up" seems to be shifting. But the trend of adults living with parents started before the pandemic.
