Jobs IRLDecoding DemocracyA Warmer WorldI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What’s good for the economy might not be good for job seekers
Jun 13, 2024

What’s good for the economy might not be good for job seekers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Plus: Cassette tapes are cool again and improved hurricane forecasting saves billions of dollars in damage.

Segments From this episode

Why is the Fed still so cautious about interest rates?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 13, 2024
Despite the CPI coming in unexpectedly low, the Federal Reserve needs more convincing that inflation is really getting better.
"Consumers change their buying habits, they move from steak to chicken, from the upper shelf down to the lower shelf," said Dan North with Allianz Trade about inflation.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

With tech hiring sluggish, how can cities become tech hubs?

by Eric Schmid
Jun 13, 2024
Cities like St. Louis are looking for ways to expand their tech workforces to take advantage of the industry's growth prospects.
Christian Johnson leads a discussion among entrepreneurs at the Founders Lounge in St. Louis. The weekly forum helps startup founders connect and share ideas.
Eric Schmid
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Black workers are paying the price in the rush to mine cobalt

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Jun 13, 2024
Black labor unions in the U.S. are building solidarity with exploited DRC miners, says reporter Adam Mahoney of Capital B.
Dela wa Monga, an artisanal miner, holds a cobalt stone at a mine in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022.
Junior Kannah/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Better hurricane forecasts are preventing damage and saving money, study says

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 13, 2024
Computing power is helping make sure there are fewer false alarms.
False alarms can lull people into a false sense of security, says Tatyana Deryugina, an environmental economist at the University of Illinois.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Listen, vinyl may be big, but cassette tapes are back too

by Elle Cowley
Jun 13, 2024
It’s not always practical for smaller bands to release their music on vinyl. So some are turning to another blast from the past — cassette tapes.
For small artists, producing a vinyl record can be costly, but cassette tapes are relatively cheap to buy and produce. Cassette buyers tend to spend more on music also.
Davis Barber
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

What You Need KAYTRANADA
Karma Taylor Swift
In Seoul Epik High
She Is Whimsical Arthur Benson
SOUVENIR BUMP OF CHICKEN

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:12 PM PDT
29:14
2:48 PM PDT
1:05
8:33 AM PDT
6:51
3:09 AM PDT
11:54
Jun 12, 2024
17:41
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
Campaign donors hope money makes the difference in hotly contested states
Election 2024
Campaign donors hope money makes the difference in hotly contested states
The disappearance — and reimagination — of the gay bar
Marketplace Morning Report
The disappearance — and reimagination — of the gay bar
What’s in a name? How neighborhood rebrands can grease the wheels of gentrification
What’s in a name? How neighborhood rebrands can grease the wheels of gentrification
How Georgia is training workers to make EVs at Hyundai's massive Metaplant
Jobs IRL
How Georgia is training workers to make EVs at Hyundai's massive Metaplant