What’s good for the economy might not be good for job seekers
Plus: Cassette tapes are cool again and improved hurricane forecasting saves billions of dollars in damage.
Why is the Fed still so cautious about interest rates?
Despite the CPI coming in unexpectedly low, the Federal Reserve needs more convincing that inflation is really getting better.
With tech hiring sluggish, how can cities become tech hubs?
Cities like St. Louis are looking for ways to expand their tech workforces to take advantage of the industry's growth prospects.
Black workers are paying the price in the rush to mine cobalt
Black labor unions in the U.S. are building solidarity with exploited DRC miners, says reporter Adam Mahoney of Capital B.
Better hurricane forecasts are preventing damage and saving money, study says
Computing power is helping make sure there are fewer false alarms.
Listen, vinyl may be big, but cassette tapes are back too
It’s not always practical for smaller bands to release their music on vinyl. So some are turning to another blast from the past — cassette tapes.
Music from the episode
What You Need KAYTRANADA
Karma Taylor Swift
In Seoul Epik High
She Is Whimsical Arthur Benson
SOUVENIR BUMP OF CHICKEN
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer