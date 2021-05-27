Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
The clock is ticking! Help us reach our Investor goal. GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What’s driving rental car prices so high?
May 27, 2021

What’s driving rental car prices so high?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on the show: Nearly half of U.S. states are cutting federal jobless benefits short, what corporate governance has to do with climate change, and we take a tour of a "ghost kitchen."

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Nearly half of states will cut short federal jobless benefits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 27, 2021
The economy is steadily improving, but we're not back to "normal."
Conservatives have argued that enhanced unemployment benefits were meant to buffer workers from the worst of the pandemic, which has now passed.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

After defeats in the courtroom and boardroom, is Big Oil at a climate tipping point?

by Scott Tong
May 27, 2021
Climate activists won seats on Chevron and Exxon's boards, and Shell lost in court. Changes must be big to protect the environment.
Climate activists are advancing in the U.S. But to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, big changes will be required in an energy-hungry world.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Planning to rent a car? It’s going to cost you.

by Samantha Fields
May 27, 2021
A surge in demand, plus fewer rental cars, plus a chip shortage (and therefore fewer new cars) equals higher prices for travelers.
That summer road trip may cost you way more than you budgeted for.
lechatnoir via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inside a “ghost kitchen” with Kitchen United

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 27, 2021
Delivery-only restaurants are on the rise. Here's what a virtual food hall looks like.
A customer picks up a takeout order at Kitchen United’s pickup center in Pasadena, California where multiple restaurants share one storefront and fill takeout and delivery orders only.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
First Choice Oddisee
Green Light Lorde
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Starfire Cory Wong

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Why corporate America is making room in the C-suite for CSOs
Why corporate America is making room in the C-suite for CSOs
With Americans itching to travel, the second new low-cost airline this year is taking to the skies
With Americans itching to travel, the second new low-cost airline this year is taking to the skies

It’s your last chance!
Donate before midnight TONIGHT to help us reach our Investor goal.

Give Now
U.S. triggers formal dispute against Canadian dairy practices
U.S. triggers formal dispute against Canadian dairy practices