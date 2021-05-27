May 27, 2021
What’s driving rental car prices so high?
Also on the show: Nearly half of U.S. states are cutting federal jobless benefits short, what corporate governance has to do with climate change, and we take a tour of a "ghost kitchen."
Segments From this episode
Nearly half of states will cut short federal jobless benefits
The economy is steadily improving, but we're not back to "normal."
After defeats in the courtroom and boardroom, is Big Oil at a climate tipping point?
Climate activists won seats on Chevron and Exxon's boards, and Shell lost in court. Changes must be big to protect the environment.
Planning to rent a car? It’s going to cost you.
A surge in demand, plus fewer rental cars, plus a chip shortage (and therefore fewer new cars) equals higher prices for travelers.
Inside a “ghost kitchen” with Kitchen United
Delivery-only restaurants are on the rise. Here's what a virtual food hall looks like.
