What’s driving meat prices up?
Plus: The holdover law from the 1970s stopping universal access to fentanyl tests and a $5 billion plan to get electric vehicles road trip-ready.
Cars and gasoline are more expensive than they were a year ago. So is car insurance.
Some premiums are up by more than 10%. Everything car-related is getting more expensive, one analyst says.
Meat prices have been rising with inflation. But who's benefiting?
Not the farmers.
New federal funds for EV charging headed for interstate highways
For EVs to catch on, they need to be able to handle the good ol' American road trip.
In addressing the housing shortage, we might need to rethink the way housing policy works
A new book by Jenny Schuetz, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, sheds light on possible solutions.
Could making fentanyl test strips more available curb opioid overdoses?
Some health officials and researchers say the tests could save lives. But many state drug paraphernalia laws make them illegal.
Role reversal at home has allowed her photo studio to grow during the pandemic
When her husband started working from home, Liz Hansen was able to spend more time at her boudoir-style photography business.
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
TV Queen Wild Nothing
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer