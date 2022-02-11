Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What’s driving meat prices up?
Feb 10, 2022

Plus: The holdover law from the 1970s stopping universal access to fentanyl tests and a $5 billion plan to get electric vehicles road trip-ready.

Cars and gasoline are more expensive than they were a year ago. So is car insurance.

by Samantha Fields
Feb 10, 2022
Some premiums are up by more than 10%. Everything car-related is getting more expensive, one analyst says.
Owning a car is becoming even pricier, with insurance premiums increasing in price from 5% to 15% in some instances.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Meat prices have been rising with inflation. But who's benefiting?

by Andy Uhler
Feb 10, 2022
Not the farmers.
Tyson Foods recorded double-digit increases in profits and sales last quarter. Aren't meatpackers feeling inflation, too?
Scott Olson/Getty Images
New federal funds for EV charging headed for interstate highways

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 10, 2022
For EVs to catch on, they need to be able to handle the good ol' American road trip.
The Biden administration is funding the installation of more electric vehicle charging stations, which may ease many drivers' range anxiety.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
In addressing the housing shortage, we might need to rethink the way housing policy works

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Feb 10, 2022
A new book by Jenny Schuetz, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, sheds light on possible solutions.
"The market wants very much to build more homes in high-demand locations, but we have a whole set of policies that make it virtually impossible to add housing," said Jenny Schuetz at the Brookings Institution.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Could making fentanyl test strips more available curb opioid overdoses?

by Madelyn Beck
Feb 10, 2022
Some health officials and researchers say the tests could save lives. But many state drug paraphernalia laws make them illegal.
Packages of fentanyl test strips and instructions for their use. Some experts and officials say they can save lives, but they are outlawed in many states.
Gustavo Sagrero/Boise State Public Radio
My Economy

Role reversal at home has allowed her photo studio to grow during the pandemic

by Anais Amin
Feb 10, 2022
When her husband started working from home, Liz Hansen was able to spend more time at her boudoir-style photography business.
A Paycheck Protection Program loan helped Liz Hansen keep her Chicago Boudoir Photography studio afloat during the early pandemic shutdown.
Courtesy Hansen
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
4/17/1975 Rob Viktum
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

