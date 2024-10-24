Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What’s better, a pension or a 401(k)?
Oct 24, 2024

What’s better, a pension or a 401(k)?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
Boeing machinists say: a pension. Plus, private equity has its eye on skilled labor businesses.

Segments From this episode

Pensions or 401(k)s? It's an issue for striking Boeing workers and others

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 24, 2024
The shift in the private sector from pensions to 401(k)s has been going on for decades, but now there’s more pushback from workers.
Boeing moved from pensions to 401(k)s 10 years ago. Striking workers want pensions back.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Recent hurricanes could test the growing catastrophe bond market

by Amy Scott
Oct 24, 2024
Cat bonds help insurers spread risk to investors. Extreme weather created by climate change may disrupt the balance of risk and reward.
Waves crashed along the Florida coast as Hurricane Milton approached on Oct. 9. Catastrophe bond investors play in a risky market.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In a tight housing market, fixer-uppers are having a moment

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 24, 2024
But the cost of fixing up can be high.
While fixer-uppers may be more affordable to buy, renovations have grown more expensive — including higher lumber and labor costs.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Colorado’s oldest business to reopen as a community food co-op

by Dan Boyce
Oct 24, 2024
The small general store near the New Mexico border was run by the same family from 1857 to 2022.
Devon Peña, above, purchased the R&R Market through his nonprofit Acequia Institute in 2022. He expects to reopen as the San Luis Peoples Market in November.
Dan Boyce
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Glimmer Tame Impala
Jungle (Radio Edit) Tash Sultana
Cruise Control Jeffery Paradise
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Motherland Journey Blue Lab Beats, KillBeatz, Fela Kuti

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:11 PM PDT
27:38
2:00 PM PDT
34:12
10:00 AM PDT
36:20
7:29 AM PDT
8:59
3:12 AM PDT
9:30
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Oct 22, 2024
28:00
Pensions or 401(k)s? It's an issue for striking Boeing workers and others
Pensions or 401(k)s? It's an issue for striking Boeing workers and others
Have 1 in 8 Americans really worked at McDonald’s?
Have 1 in 8 Americans really worked at McDonald’s?
Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth
Gen Z is burdened by rent. That doesn't bode well for its future wealth
Private equity is buying up businesses in the skilled trades
Private equity is buying up businesses in the skilled trades