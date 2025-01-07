Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

What’s a dollar worth?
Jan 6, 2025

What’s a dollar worth?

Getty Images
We explain how import taxes can affect the U.S. currency's value. Plus, retailers leverage AI, or try to, and the almond industry preps for new tariffs.

Segments From this episode

How import tariffs affect the value of the dollar

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 6, 2025
The dollar adjusts quickly to signals of where tariffs are headed, and higher import duties strengthen the dollar's value.
A strengthening dollar can be good for U.S. consumers.
Getty Images
How some small businesses make the most of leasing their premises

by Justin Ho
Jan 6, 2025
For small businesses, owning a physical location often isn’t an option. But business owners can use a few strategies to make the most of renting.
Even if they don't own property, some small business owners are spending on renovations to their leased property. In some cases, significant renovations can be used as leverage to save on rent.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Home equity could fuel a massive wealth transfer in the coming years

by Amy Scott
Jan 6, 2025
But even if baby boomers plan to pass on housing wealth to their heirs, they might end up needing it themselves.
Passing on appreciated real estate to children could reinforce wealth inequality, said Linna Zhu at the Urban Institute.
Loren Elliott/Getty Images
California almond industry braces for trade war under Trump

by Matt Levin
Jan 6, 2025
Roughly 70% of California's almond harvest is shipped overseas. Now, almond growers there are worried about becoming collateral damage in a trade war escalation under Trump's second term.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
AI chatbots made inroads into holiday shopping last year

by Samantha Fields
Jan 6, 2025
Use of customer service chatbots jumped, and retailers experimented with applications. For some, it can be tricky to sort through the options.
Retailers have benefited most from behind-the-scenes AI applications, said Sonia Lapinsky at AlixPartners.
primeimages/Getty Images
Republicans press for change in how CBO tallies cost of legislation

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 6, 2025
Spurred by tax cut policy, backers of "dynamic scoring" want the math to include wider economic benefits, not just implementation costs.
Phillip Swagel, current director of the Congressional Budget Office.
Bonnie Cash/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Battlefields Misun
Standing in the Middle of a Field Cut Copy
Feather Little Dragon
Elephant Tamne Impala
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

