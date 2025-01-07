What’s a dollar worth?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We explain how import taxes can affect the U.S. currency's value. Plus, retailers leverage AI, or try to, and the almond industry preps for new tariffs.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How import tariffs affect the value of the dollar
The dollar adjusts quickly to signals of where tariffs are headed, and higher import duties strengthen the dollar's value.
How some small businesses make the most of leasing their premises
For small businesses, owning a physical location often isn’t an option. But business owners can use a few strategies to make the most of renting.
Home equity could fuel a massive wealth transfer in the coming years
But even if baby boomers plan to pass on housing wealth to their heirs, they might end up needing it themselves.
California almond industry braces for trade war under Trump
Roughly 70% of California's almond harvest is shipped overseas. Now, almond growers there are worried about becoming collateral damage in a trade war escalation under Trump's second term.
AI chatbots made inroads into holiday shopping last year
Use of customer service chatbots jumped, and retailers experimented with applications. For some, it can be tricky to sort through the options.
Republicans press for change in how CBO tallies cost of legislation
Spurred by tax cut policy, backers of "dynamic scoring" want the math to include wider economic benefits, not just implementation costs.
Music from the episode
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Battlefields Misun
Standing in the Middle of a Field Cut Copy
Feather Little Dragon
Elephant Tamne Impala
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer