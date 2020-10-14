Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

What you need to know about unemployment benefits right now
Oct 14, 2020

What you need to know about unemployment benefits right now

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, explained. Plus, a deep dive into two important indicators: bank reserves and the Producer Price Index.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

More optimistic about the recovery, big banks trim the reserves they set aside to cover bad loans

by Justin Ho
Oct 14, 2020
But if we're in for a double-dip recession, they'll need to set aside billions more than they currently have on hand.
Big banks, like JPMorgan Chase, are feeling more confident about the economic recovery after solid third quarter earnings.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
There are signs the economy may be improving

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 14, 2020
The modest increase in Producer Price Index numbers could be good inflation, considering.
Producer price hikes on items like chicken could raise the price you pay at the grocery store — but it could also not.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
COVID-19

What you need to know about Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

by Mitchell Hartman , Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Oct 14, 2020
And what happens when the PEUC program expires at the end of the year?
People lining up to file unemployment claims in Calexico, California, in July.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Airlines to start offering pre-flight COVID tests

by Andy Uhler
Oct 14, 2020
United Airlines will be the first to do so starting Wednesday.
A passenger checks in for a United Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 1.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Race and Economy

What role can the Fed play in building a more inclusive economy?

by Marketplace Staff
Oct 13, 2020
The Federal Reserve is holding a series of events aimed at understanding structural racism in the U.S. economy and actions to address it.
Top Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that they have a role to play in dismantling structural racism in the economy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
My Economy

How a coffee company CEO is getting through the pandemic

by Sean McHenry
Oct 14, 2020
Keba Konte, CEO of Red Bay Coffee based in Oakland, California, recounts the challenges his business has faced due to the pandemic.
Keba Konte, CEO of Red Bay Coffee based in Oakland, California.
Courtesy of Keba Konte/Red Bay Coffee
Music from the episode

Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Respiration Black Star, Common
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
