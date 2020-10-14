Oct 14, 2020
What you need to know about unemployment benefits right now
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, explained. Plus, a deep dive into two important indicators: bank reserves and the Producer Price Index.
Segments From this episode
More optimistic about the recovery, big banks trim the reserves they set aside to cover bad loans
But if we're in for a double-dip recession, they'll need to set aside billions more than they currently have on hand.
There are signs the economy may be improving
The modest increase in Producer Price Index numbers could be good inflation, considering.
What you need to know about Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
And what happens when the PEUC program expires at the end of the year?
Airlines to start offering pre-flight COVID tests
United Airlines will be the first to do so starting Wednesday.
What role can the Fed play in building a more inclusive economy?
The Federal Reserve is holding a series of events aimed at understanding structural racism in the U.S. economy and actions to address it.
How a coffee company CEO is getting through the pandemic
Keba Konte, CEO of Red Bay Coffee based in Oakland, California, recounts the challenges his business has faced due to the pandemic.
