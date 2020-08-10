Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What would a payroll tax holiday look like?
Aug 10, 2020

What would a payroll tax holiday look like?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: What the consumer price index means for your wallet, how airports are suffering and one scientist's experience with sexism in academia.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Trump's payroll tax holiday sows confusion

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 10, 2020
President Trump has ordered Treasury to stop collecting the employee portion of payroll taxes for some workers through the end of 2020.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order and three memorandums extending coronavirus economic relief on Aug. 8. How the payroll tax holiday would benefit Americans remains unclear.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What is CPI, and what exactly does it measure?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 10, 2020
The consumer price index can affect your next raise, and Social Security cost-of-living adjustments are tied to it.
A woman checks out her purchases at a grocery store in New Jersey. CPI tracks the monthly change in the cost of consumer goods and services.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Amazon in talks with Simon Property Group on taking over mall space

by Andy Uhler
Aug 10, 2020
But for those other mall tenants, sharing space with Amazon might feel like an insult.
A closed JC Penney department store in North Carolina. Amazon is in talks with Simon Property Group — which owns closed Penney and Sears stores — about using the space as fulfillment centers.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Passenger airports are struggling to make ends meet

by Erika Beras
Aug 10, 2020
The downturn in air travel has slashed airport revenue, with fees plummeting for landings, passenger use and parking.
The United Airlines check-in counter at San Francisco International was vacant in early August.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

"We don't waste fellowships on women": Microbiologist Rita Colwell on sexism in academia

by Rita Colwell and Sharon Bertsch McGrayne
Aug 10, 2020
Microbiologist Rita Colwell, the first female director of the National Science Foundation, talks about her experiences facing sexism in the world of science.
Scientist and professor Rita Colwell giving a talk at World Water Week in Stockholm in 2010.
Bertil Ericson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Respiration Black Star, Common
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Glimmer Tame Impala

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Trump's payroll tax holiday sows confusion
COVID-19
Trump's payroll tax holiday sows confusion
"We don't waste fellowships on women": Microbiologist Rita Colwell on sexism in academia
Shelf Life
"We don't waste fellowships on women": Microbiologist Rita Colwell on sexism in academia
Could reforming student loan debt provide a long-term U.S. economic boost?
Reimagining the Economy
Could reforming student loan debt provide a long-term U.S. economic boost?
What is CPI, and what exactly does it measure?
What is CPI, and what exactly does it measure?