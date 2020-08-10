Aug 10, 2020
What would a payroll tax holiday look like?
Plus: What the consumer price index means for your wallet, how airports are suffering and one scientist's experience with sexism in academia.
Trump's payroll tax holiday sows confusion
President Trump has ordered Treasury to stop collecting the employee portion of payroll taxes for some workers through the end of 2020.
What is CPI, and what exactly does it measure?
The consumer price index can affect your next raise, and Social Security cost-of-living adjustments are tied to it.
Amazon in talks with Simon Property Group on taking over mall space
But for those other mall tenants, sharing space with Amazon might feel like an insult.
Passenger airports are struggling to make ends meet
The downturn in air travel has slashed airport revenue, with fees plummeting for landings, passenger use and parking.
"We don't waste fellowships on women": Microbiologist Rita Colwell on sexism in academia
Microbiologist Rita Colwell, the first female director of the National Science Foundation, talks about her experiences facing sexism in the world of science.
Music from the episode
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Respiration Black Star, Common
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Glimmer Tame Impala
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer