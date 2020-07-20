Jul 20, 2020
What will out-of-work Americans do without that extra $600 per week?
Plus: The decline of Black-owned insurance companies, how the pandemic is affecting the auto industry and why this crisis could be the end of tipping.
Segments From this episode
The U.S.- Canada border's been closed for four months, and nearby towns are suffering
Every year, some 20 million Canadians visit the U.S. and spend an average of about $1,000. But not now.
Pandemic shifts people's feelings about owning a car
Many Americans who want to avoid public transit and ride-sharing are tempted to buy a car.
Chevron buys Noble Energy, a sign that oil's not dead
Oil has risen to roughly $40 a barrel after plummeting in April. With prices holding steady, big oil companies are likely to pounce on smaller ones.
What will losing $600 a week in federal unemployment mean for the jobless?
The extra benefit has been a lifeline for millions of people — and even some small businesses.
How the decline of Black-owned insurance firms widened the wealth gap
Many of the agencies survived the Great Depression but later died out. Their loss meant less money invested into Black communities.
With tips down, some restaurants have raised wages for servers. Will it last?
“A lot of workers are saying no, I refuse to go back and put my health at risk and my family's health at risk for $2, $3 or $4 an hour.”
Music from the episode
Switch Cass McCombs
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Reflektor Arcade Fire
Addiction Black Violin
Bustling Freddie Joachim
El Jardin Hermanos Gutierrez
Coffin Nails MF DOOM
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer