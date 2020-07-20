Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
What will out-of-work Americans do without that extra $600 per week?
Jul 20, 2020

Plus: The decline of Black-owned insurance companies, how the pandemic is affecting the auto industry and why this crisis could be the end of tipping. 

Segments From this episode

The U.S.- Canada border's been closed for four months, and nearby towns are suffering

by Erika Beras
Jul 20, 2020
Every year, some 20 million Canadians visit the U.S. and spend an average of about $1,000. But not now.
A "Closed" sign in the town of Niagara Falls, Canada. The coronavirus pandemic has hit tourist attractions hard economically.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pandemic shifts people's feelings about owning a car

by Jack Stewart
Jul 20, 2020
Many Americans who want to avoid public transit and ride-sharing are tempted to buy a car.
Allen Zimney and his girlfriend, Leila Alvarez, aided by salesman Greg Bowles, shop at the Star Ford car dealership in Glendale, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Chevron buys Noble Energy, a sign that oil's not dead

by Justin Ho
Jul 20, 2020
Oil has risen to roughly $40 a barrel after plummeting in April. With prices holding steady, big oil companies are likely to pounce on smaller ones.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

What will losing $600 a week in federal unemployment mean for the jobless?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 20, 2020
The extra benefit has been a lifeline for millions of people — and even some small businesses.
The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.
How the decline of Black-owned insurance firms widened the wealth gap

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Jul 20, 2020
Many of the agencies survived the Great Depression but later died out. Their loss meant less money invested into Black communities.
Moyo Studios
COVID-19

With tips down, some restaurants have raised wages for servers. Will it last?

by Samantha Fields
Jul 13, 2020
“A lot of workers are saying no, I refuse to go back and put my health at risk and my family's health at risk for $2, $3 or $4 an hour.”
With business slow at most restaurants, some are raising wages to incentivize staff to come back.
Byron Smith/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Switch Cass McCombs
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Reflektor Arcade Fire
Addiction Black Violin
Bustling Freddie Joachim
El Jardin Hermanos Gutierrez
Coffin Nails MF DOOM

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
