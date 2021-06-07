Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What will it actually take to achieve global tax reform?
Jun 7, 2021

Jun 7, 2021

Also: Why some states are dealing with a tax revenue surplus, the SelectUSA trade show is trying to bring foreign investors back to the U.S., and Mohamed El-Erian on inflation and the economic recovery.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Mohamed El-Erian on inflation and the recovery

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 7, 2021
The renowned investor and policy adviser is skeptical of the Federal Reserve's insistence that the inflation we're seeing is "transitory."
Mohamed El-Erian in 2016. "I'm more and more worried because of what I'm seeing on the ground," says the famed investor, author and policy adviser.
Rob Kim/Getty Images
The theory behind a global minimum corporate tax rate

by Justin Ho
Jun 7, 2021
The G-7 agreed to back a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. While the proposal faces an uphill battle that could last years, larger, advanced economies stand to benefit most.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, center, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attend the first day of the G-7 finance ministers meeting in London on Friday.
Stefan Rousseau/AFP via Getty Images
Proposed global minimum tax faces tough hurdles, in the U.S. as overseas

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 7, 2021
An agreement by the G7 to set minimum levels of corporate tax will need ratification by governments and, closer to home, faces an uphill battle in Congress.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the G7 Finance Ministers Meeting in London on June 5, 2021.
Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images
SelectUSA trade show aims to bring back foreign investors

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 7, 2021
Though canceled last year, the trade show has been key to attracting international business to the U.S.
Then-President Barack Obama speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in 2015. This year, the trade show will be online-only.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Why are some states experiencing a tax revenue surplus?

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 7, 2021
More than half of U.S. states took in as much or more in tax revenue between March 2020 and February 2021 than they did the year before.
In some states — including Utah, Idaho and Colorado — tax revenue went up at least 8%.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Disconnected, Pt. 2 DJ Egadz
Posed To Be feat. Chali 2na, Mixmaster Wolf & DJ Dusk Breakestra
Pick Up Bonobo
Colours Hot Chip
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
The Trip Still Corners

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
