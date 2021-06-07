Jun 7, 2021
What will it actually take to achieve global tax reform?
Also: Why some states are dealing with a tax revenue surplus, the SelectUSA trade show is trying to bring foreign investors back to the U.S., and Mohamed El-Erian on inflation and the economic recovery.
Segments From this episode
Mohamed El-Erian on inflation and the recovery
The renowned investor and policy adviser is skeptical of the Federal Reserve's insistence that the inflation we're seeing is "transitory."
The theory behind a global minimum corporate tax rate
The G-7 agreed to back a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. While the proposal faces an uphill battle that could last years, larger, advanced economies stand to benefit most.
Proposed global minimum tax faces tough hurdles, in the U.S. as overseas
An agreement by the G7 to set minimum levels of corporate tax will need ratification by governments and, closer to home, faces an uphill battle in Congress.
SelectUSA trade show aims to bring back foreign investors
Though canceled last year, the trade show has been key to attracting international business to the U.S.
Why are some states experiencing a tax revenue surplus?
More than half of U.S. states took in as much or more in tax revenue between March 2020 and February 2021 than they did the year before.
