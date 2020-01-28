Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

What weighs down GDP?

Jan 28, 2020
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
What weighs down GDP?
Jan 28, 2020

What weighs down GDP?

Plus: 3M's job cuts, Huawei's role in the UK's 5G network and the latest consumer confidence and durable goods numbers. 

Music from the episode

Short Court Style Natalie Prass
Tarova Snarky Puppy
After Thoughts Oddisee
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Underneath The Moon Gardens & Villa

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
