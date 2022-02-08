Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What Spotify’s response to Joe Rogan scandals tells us about the labor market
Feb 7, 2022

Also on today's episode: An elementary school principal's viral Twitter thread and a scramble for solar power. Plus, good news in the form of the 10-year T-note.

This important interest rate has bounced back to its pre-pandemic level. That's good news.

by Justin Ho
Feb 7, 2022
The market that sets the rate for the 10-year T-Note is betting that growth will continue and inflation won't last.
The 10 year T-note is nearly back to pre-pandemic numbers.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Spotify's apology to staff over Joe Rogan scandal sends a broader message

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 7, 2022
Addressing employees' displeasure is a growing priority in how companies handle public relations problems.
Employees are an increasingly important audience for companies' responses to public relations problems. In the tech industry especially, managers fear that offended workers may flee.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
COVID-19

Living in a bubble: China’s zero-COVID policy

by Jennifer Pak
Feb 7, 2022
The Beijing Olympics are said to be the biggest closed-loop bubble experiment ever. China has had practice with its zero-COVID policy.
Health workers wear protective suits at a Beijing coronavirus testing center on Jan. 25. China has had a strict no-COVID policy throughout the pandemic.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Grid operators struggle with volume of solar connection requests

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 7, 2022
The number of proposed solar projects has spiked as costs have declined, but the transmission system can't accommodate them.
Energy experts say grids are not prepared for the tidal wave of renewable energy coming their way.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A day in the life of a pandemic principal

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Feb 7, 2022
Principal Greg Moffitt explains the puzzle of planning for the school day and supporting anxious educators and families.
Schools are beginning to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds on programs to mitigate learning loss caused by the pandemic.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
University students flock to supply chain majors

by Amanda Peacher
Feb 7, 2022
The pandemic boosted demand for these professionals — and upped their pay. New challenges include last-mile delivery and sustainability.
Widespread remote learning is one change the pandemic brought to higher education. New interest in supply chain management appears to be another.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Music from the episode

All We Got Louie Zong
Lovin Millionyoung
Freedom - Zombie Dance Mix, Pts. 1 & 2 Prince Fatty, Nostalgia 77
Toad Lick East Forest
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Blue Sky Quail

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

