What Spotify’s response to Joe Rogan scandals tells us about the labor market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's episode: An elementary school principal's viral Twitter thread and a scramble for solar power. Plus, good news in the form of the 10-year T-note.
Segments From this episode
This important interest rate has bounced back to its pre-pandemic level. That's good news.
The market that sets the rate for the 10-year T-Note is betting that growth will continue and inflation won't last.
Spotify's apology to staff over Joe Rogan scandal sends a broader message
Addressing employees' displeasure is a growing priority in how companies handle public relations problems.
Living in a bubble: China’s zero-COVID policy
The Beijing Olympics are said to be the biggest closed-loop bubble experiment ever. China has had practice with its zero-COVID policy.
Grid operators struggle with volume of solar connection requests
The number of proposed solar projects has spiked as costs have declined, but the transmission system can't accommodate them.
A day in the life of a pandemic principal
Principal Greg Moffitt explains the puzzle of planning for the school day and supporting anxious educators and families.
University students flock to supply chain majors
The pandemic boosted demand for these professionals — and upped their pay. New challenges include last-mile delivery and sustainability.
Music from the episode
All We Got Louie Zong
Lovin Millionyoung
Freedom - Zombie Dance Mix, Pts. 1 & 2 Prince Fatty, Nostalgia 77
Toad Lick East Forest
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Blue Sky Quail
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer