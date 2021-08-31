What next for the housing market?
Also on today's show: challenging weeks ahead for many Louisiana households and what went wrong for a small but significant subset of Paycheck Protection Program borrowers.
Segments From this episode
National home prices reach record high
Home prices are now up 41% since 2006, before the housing market crash that zapped the economy.
Power in parts of Louisiana may not be restored for weeks
"The longer the power's off, the more of a threat to a person's life safety," a former FEMA administrator says.
Some working moms are once again at risk of leaving their jobs
Kelli LaFont and Lauren Pyle both know they, not their husbands, will stay home if their children are exposed to COVID-19.
Black, Hispanic and Indigenous patients are less likely to get specialized health care, study says
The reasons range from disparities created by Medicaid to racism in health care, according to experts.
Loan forgiveness not coming easily for some PPP borrowers
So far, more than $27 billion worth of Paycheck Protection Program loans must be paid back.
Music from the episode
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv
Low Season Poolside
Rare Form Millionyoung
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer