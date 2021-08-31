Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What next for the housing market?
Aug 31, 2021

Also on today's show: challenging weeks ahead for many Louisiana households and what went wrong for a small but significant subset of Paycheck Protection Program borrowers.

Segments From this episode

National home prices reach record high

by Matt Levin
Aug 31, 2021
Home prices are now up 41% since 2006, before the housing market crash that zapped the economy.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Power in parts of Louisiana may not be restored for weeks

by Samantha Fields
Aug 31, 2021
"The longer the power's off, the more of a threat to a person's life safety," a former FEMA administrator says.
“Next to water, I would say the air conditioning is probably the biggest issue because it’s just brutally hot," says Douglas Harris, a professor of economics at Tulane University, of conditions in New Orleans.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Some working moms are once again at risk of leaving their jobs

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 31, 2021
Kelli LaFont and Lauren Pyle both know they, not their husbands, will stay home if their children are exposed to COVID-19.
Uncertainty over the future of working mothers is once again growing.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Black, Hispanic and Indigenous patients are less likely to get specialized health care, study says

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 31, 2021
The reasons range from disparities created by Medicaid to racism in health care, according to experts.
Adam Berry/Getty Images
Loan forgiveness not coming easily for some PPP borrowers

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 31, 2021
So far, more than $27 billion worth of Paycheck Protection Program loans must be paid back.
President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses in February.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tangerine Beach Fossils
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv
Low Season Poolside
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

