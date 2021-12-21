Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What Manchin’s derailing of Build Back Better could mean for the economy
Dec 20, 2021

Plus: What two years of no student loan payments has meant for borrowers and a look at whether WFH fashion is here to stay.

Segments From this episode

How government spending can affect inflation

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 20, 2021
What's the link between government funding for aid and new programs and that 6.8% inflation rate?
Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, fears the spending in the Build Back Better bill would be inflationary. But supply chain constraints and labor shortages stir inflation too.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
Apparent death of Build Back Better has climate scientists searching for a solution

by Andy Uhler
Dec 20, 2021
"We don't really have a plan without the Build Back Better Act to stop the warming," a UC Santa Barbara professor says.
The Build Back Better bill includes more than $550 billion in environmental initiatives, like tax credits for companies and consumers that install solar panels.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The pandemic is still in charge of the economy — and economic forecasts

While economists at Goldman Sachs likely won't be the last to drop their growth forecasts for next year, the forecasting business itself is still full of unknowns. "Marketplace" host Amy Scott spoke with Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution, about the atmosphere for economic forecasts.
New lender aims to boost access to credit for native farmers, ranchers

by Savannah Maher
Dec 20, 2021
Indigenous agricultural producers say they've had it with the federal government's loan programs.
The Native American Agriculture Fund’s financial institution will support the tribe-owned community banks that many Indigenous producers use.
Cavan Images via Getty Images
Payments and interest on federal student loans set to resume after nearly 2 years

by Samantha Fields
Dec 20, 2021
More than 40 million borrowers with federal student loans have had a respite through the pandemic. That ends Jan. 31.
Activists hold festive signs calling on President Joe Biden to cancel student debt. Federal student loan payments and interest are slated to resume Feb. 1.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million
Workplace Culture

Sweatpants have gone professional, and there's no going back

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 20, 2021
The comfy remote uniforms are emblematic of the blurring between home and work.
In his experiments, social psychologist Adam Galinsky found that while “traditional work clothing” made some remote workers feel more powerful, “home clothing” made them feel authentic and more engaged in their work.
FreshSplash via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dirty Sneakers - Instrumental Substantial
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija
Tea Vender On the Street Onra
winterglow Elior, eaup
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
State Of The Art Gotye

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

