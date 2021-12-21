What Manchin’s derailing of Build Back Better could mean for the economy
Plus: What two years of no student loan payments has meant for borrowers and a look at whether WFH fashion is here to stay.
How government spending can affect inflation
What's the link between government funding for aid and new programs and that 6.8% inflation rate?
Apparent death of Build Back Better has climate scientists searching for a solution
"We don't really have a plan without the Build Back Better Act to stop the warming," a UC Santa Barbara professor says.
The pandemic is still in charge of the economy — and economic forecasts
While economists at Goldman Sachs likely won't be the last to drop their growth forecasts for next year, the forecasting business itself is still full of unknowns. "Marketplace" host Amy Scott spoke with Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution, about the atmosphere for economic forecasts.
New lender aims to boost access to credit for native farmers, ranchers
Indigenous agricultural producers say they've had it with the federal government's loan programs.
Payments and interest on federal student loans set to resume after nearly 2 years
More than 40 million borrowers with federal student loans have had a respite through the pandemic. That ends Jan. 31.
Sweatpants have gone professional, and there's no going back
The comfy remote uniforms are emblematic of the blurring between home and work.
