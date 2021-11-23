What Jerome Powell’s renomination means for Fed policy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also: Two Black farmers work to address agriculture's racial disparities and businesses weigh the value of staying open on Thanksgiving Day.
Segments From this episode
Biden seeks to keep Powell in place, elevate Brainard at Federal Reserve
Brainard will be nominated for vice chair. The two officials typically agree on monetary policy but sometimes diverge on regulation.
Why Target and others are giving workers Thanksgiving off
Employers want to keep their workers happy in this tight labor market — and holiday staffing is expensive.
China lacks psychologists, so businesses fill the mental health care gap
One entrepreneur is placing her bets on a paid online listening service for women.
The Deere strike will be felt throughout the agriculture industry
Higher wages for Deere workers will show up slightly in equipment prices —but that's only one of many costs farmers face.
"Dangerous to hope too much": When will it be safe to go back to work?
As workers contemplate going back to the office, we hear from one worker who weighs their personal economic needs with the well-being of loved ones.
2 Black farmers promote resilience for food, land and people
Ashanti Williams and Arian Rivera of the Black Yard Farm Collective talk about agricultural practices and building community.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer