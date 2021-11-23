Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

What Jerome Powell’s renomination means for Fed policy
Nov 22, 2021

What Jerome Powell's renomination means for Fed policy

Also: Two Black farmers work to address agriculture's racial disparities and businesses weigh the value of staying open on Thanksgiving Day.

Biden seeks to keep Powell in place, elevate Brainard at Federal Reserve

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 22, 2021
Brainard will be nominated for vice chair. The two officials typically agree on monetary policy but sometimes diverge on regulation.
President Joe Biden names Jerome Powell, left, as his nominee for Federal Reserve chair and Lael Brainard, right, as vice chair.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Why Target and others are giving workers Thanksgiving off

by Justin Ho
Nov 22, 2021
Employers want to keep their workers happy in this tight labor market — and holiday staffing is expensive.
Target announced that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day going forward.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
China lacks psychologists, so businesses fill the mental health care gap

by Jennifer Pak
Nov 22, 2021
One entrepreneur is placing her bets on a paid online listening service for women.
In China, online and app-based companionship services have cropped up to address isolation. Above, a man sits alone on his cellphone in Beijing.
Courtesy Shanghai 808 Studio
The Deere strike will be felt throughout the agriculture industry

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 22, 2021
Higher wages for Deere workers will show up slightly in equipment prices —but that's only one of many costs farmers face.
Striking workers picket outside a John Deere facility in Iowa in October. Some have seen the strike as an example of workers' increased negotiating power.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
"Dangerous to hope too much": When will it be safe to go back to work?

As workers contemplate going back to the office, we hear from one worker who weighs their personal economic needs with the well-being of loved ones.
2 Black farmers promote resilience for food, land and people

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Nov 22, 2021
Ashanti Williams and Arian Rivera of the Black Yard Farm Collective talk about agricultural practices and building community.
Black farmers are around 1% of all farmers in the U.S. The Black Yard Farm Collective aims to expand their numbers.
Lou Benoist/AFP via Getty Images
