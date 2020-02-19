Feb 19, 2020
What it’s like to be a service worker right now
Plus: sinking toy sales, new producer price index numbers and what it's like to build your own house.
Stories From this episode
United States of Work
Meet Neil, 34, bartender
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize Neil's job as a “service occupation,” along with a wide range of other workers. Two in 10 people work jobs in that category.
United States of Work
Meet Ashley, 34, hair stylist
Ashley is part of the service industry and like 80% of the U.S. labor force, works full time.
Adventures in Housing
Building a house, one log at a time
Brigitte Ruthman has always wanted to live in a log home. "It's like living in artwork," she said.
Health care costs are driving up inflation
The latest producer price index was up 0.5% in January, mostly because of higher service costs, not more expensive goods.
Housing starts down for the month, up for the year
The Census Bureau reported housing starts fell 3.6% in January 2020 from the previous month, but rose 21.4% from January 2019.
Is the "must-have" toy a thing of the past?
According to the NPD Group, toy sales dropped by 4% last year.
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Dreamin On Erie The Aggrolites
All Of Your Love (feat. Kotomi) Germany Germany, Kotomi
Let It Happen Tame Impala
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer