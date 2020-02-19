Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

What it's like to be a service worker right now

Feb 19, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,334 Episodes
Marketplace 4,040 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,746 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 169 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 34 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
What it’s like to be a service worker right now
Feb 19, 2020

What it’s like to be a service worker right now

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: sinking toy sales, new producer price index numbers and what it's like to build your own house.

Stories From this episode

United States of Work

Meet Neil, 34, bartender

by Maria Hollenhorst Feb 18, 2020
The Bureau of Labor Statistics would categorize Neil's job as a “service occupation,” along with a wide range of other workers. Two in 10 people work jobs in that category.
Thomas Patterson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
United States of Work

Meet Ashley, 34, hair stylist

by Maria Hollenhorst Feb 18, 2020
Ashley is part of the service industry and like 80% of the U.S. labor force, works full time.
Arlie Sommer
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Adventures in Housing

Building a house, one log at a time

by Maria Hollenhorst Feb 19, 2020
Brigitte Ruthman has always wanted to live in a log home. "It's like living in artwork," she said.
Brigitte Ruthman's cabin she built near Sandisfield, Massachusetts.
Courtesy of Brigitte Ruthman
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Health care costs are driving up inflation

by Kimberly Adams Feb 19, 2020
The latest producer price index was up 0.5% in January, mostly because of higher service costs, not more expensive goods.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Housing starts down for the month, up for the year

by Mitchell Hartman Feb 19, 2020
The Census Bureau reported housing starts fell 3.6% in January 2020 from the previous month, but rose 21.4% from January 2019.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Is the "must-have" toy a thing of the past?

by Marielle Segarra Feb 19, 2020
According to the NPD Group, toy sales dropped by 4% last year.
Toy sales were down this past season partly because there was no "must-have" toy.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Dreamin On Erie The Aggrolites
All Of Your Love (feat. Kotomi) Germany Germany, Kotomi
Let It Happen Tame Impala

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer