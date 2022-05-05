Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What it means when productivity is way down
May 5, 2022

What it means when productivity is way down

Plus, the future of medication abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Cory Wong Vulfpeck
Notion Tash Sultana
Drew Barrymore SZA
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Just the Two of Us (feat. Bill Withers) Grover Washington, Jr., Bill Withers

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

