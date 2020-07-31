Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What it means to plant your flag in a coronavirus vaccine
Jul 31, 2020

What it means to plant your flag in a coronavirus vaccine

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: What's going on with the economy (and whether Americans' savings accounts are ready for it), how loss leaders work and the state of labor organizing in a pandemic.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: The worst economic week on record?

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Heather Long at The Washington Post about the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, the expiration of federal unemployment benefits and what might very well be the worst economic week on record.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

As the COVID-19 lockdown took hold, savings rates spiked

by Justin Ho
Jul 31, 2020
Government relief has boosted some incomes, and shutdowns have made it harder to spend.
A shuttered movie theater in Los Angeles. As people are unable to spend money on outings like movies and restaurants, the savings rate has climbed.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Milk

Why retailers price some items below cost

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 31, 2020
Lots of industries rely on loss leaders to get you in the door while quietly raising prices on other products.
An employee restocks the milk shelves at a Miami supermarket in April. Milk is often what economists call a loss leader.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are people suddenly clicking on a 9-year-old article?

by Andie Corban
Jul 31, 2020
We asked Brian Ronaghan, Marketplace's director of product, to tell us about his search into why an old interview about the Book of Revelation was spiking online.
An open Bible in 1955.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

U.S. and EU vaccine deals raise fears of 'vaccine nationalism'

by Scott Tong
Jul 31, 2020
What does it mean for the rest of the world if countries have dibs on vaccine doses?
President Donald Trump tours a North Carolina lab making components for a potential vaccine. The U.S. has struck deals with drug companies for access to coronavirus vaccines in development.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Workplace Culture

Recessions are bad for labor movements ... except when they're not

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 31, 2020
What the history of union movements can teach us about worker power during the pandemic.
Women strikers on a New York City picket line during the Uprising of the 20,000, a garment workers strike of 1909 and 1910.
Bain News Service
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

black coffee Elijah Who
Moonshape Blackbird Blackbird
Tej The So Ons
Emotion Motion Mokhov
Superstition Future TOPS

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
U.S. and EU vaccine deals raise fears of 'vaccine nationalism'
COVID-19
U.S. and EU vaccine deals raise fears of 'vaccine nationalism'
The Economy: What Now?
Specials
The Economy: What Now?
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Unemployment 2020
$600 weekly benefit did not reduce employment, study finds
Can I file a backdated unemployment claim?
COVID-19
Can I file a backdated unemployment claim?