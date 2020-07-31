Jul 31, 2020
What it means to plant your flag in a coronavirus vaccine
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: What's going on with the economy (and whether Americans' savings accounts are ready for it), how loss leaders work and the state of labor organizing in a pandemic.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: The worst economic week on record?
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Heather Long at The Washington Post about the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, the expiration of federal unemployment benefits and what might very well be the worst economic week on record.
As the COVID-19 lockdown took hold, savings rates spiked
Government relief has boosted some incomes, and shutdowns have made it harder to spend.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Why retailers price some items below cost
Lots of industries rely on loss leaders to get you in the door while quietly raising prices on other products.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Why are people suddenly clicking on a 9-year-old article?
We asked Brian Ronaghan, Marketplace's director of product, to tell us about his search into why an old interview about the Book of Revelation was spiking online.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
U.S. and EU vaccine deals raise fears of 'vaccine nationalism'
What does it mean for the rest of the world if countries have dibs on vaccine doses?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Recessions are bad for labor movements ... except when they're not
What the history of union movements can teach us about worker power during the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
black coffee Elijah Who
Moonshape Blackbird Blackbird
Tej The So Ons
Emotion Motion Mokhov
Superstition Future TOPS
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer