What is OPEC thinking right now?
The oil cartel will boost production, but that may not temper high prices. Plus, a safety net for workers hurt by trade competition comes ends.
Segments From this episode
OPEC+ agrees to boost oil production. But probably not enough to lower prices.
The small increase of 100,00 barrels a day may be a sign that the cartel thinks a recession is coming.
Credit card debt is up 13% from last year, New York Fed reports
That’s the biggest year-over-year increase in 20 years. Inflation is just part of the reason.
A 60-year-old program for workers hurt by globalization comes to a close
The Trade Adjustment Assistance program aids workers laid off due to trade competition. It stopped taking applications in July.
With "Reservation Dogs" and "Rutherford Falls," a new era of TV centers on Native people, stories
The new wave of shows created for and by Indigenous people shows Native storytelling is worth investing and reinvesting in, fans say.
Germany under fire from neighbors for its dependence on Russian energy
Fear that Russia may terminate all natural gas flows to Europe's largest economy is causing friction among EU countries.
About 200 Chinese firms are at risk of getting kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE
The companies must let American regulators inspect their financial audits, a fight that stretches over 20 years.
Music from the episode
Still Got Love Teedra Moses
Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong
Lovin Millionyoung
Mirage Toro y Moi
Melloton Liam Huston
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer