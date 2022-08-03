The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What is OPEC thinking right now?
Aug 3, 2022

What is OPEC thinking right now?

The oil cartel will boost production, but that may not temper high prices. Plus, a safety net for workers hurt by trade competition comes ends.

Segments From this episode

OPEC+ agrees to boost oil production. But probably not enough to lower prices.

by Justin Ho
Aug 3, 2022
The small increase of 100,00 barrels a day may be a sign that the cartel thinks a recession is coming.
By pledging to increase output by just 100,000 barrels a day, OPEC could be implying that it expects demand for oil to fall. Above, OPEC's headquarters in Vienna.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
Credit card debt is up 13% from last year, New York Fed reports

by Samantha Fields
Aug 3, 2022
That’s the biggest year-over-year increase in 20 years. Inflation is just part of the reason.
Credit card debt increased by 13% over recent months as consumers go back to pre-pandemic spending habits, like going to restaurants or traveling.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
A 60-year-old program for workers hurt by globalization comes to a close

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 3, 2022
The Trade Adjustment Assistance program aids workers laid off due to trade competition. It stopped taking applications in July.
Towns with one main industry have been particularly hurt by globalization. Above, Steubenville, Ohio, sits near the Ohio River.
Rick Gershon/Getty Images
With "Reservation Dogs" and "Rutherford Falls," a new era of TV centers on Native people, stories

by Savannah Maher
Aug 3, 2022
The new wave of shows created for and by Indigenous people shows Native storytelling is worth investing and reinvesting in, fans say.
The second season of the dramedy "Reservation Dogs" premiers Wednesday night on Hulu.
Araya Doheny/Getty Images
Germany under fire from neighbors for its dependence on Russian energy

by Stephen Beard
Aug 3, 2022
Fear that Russia may terminate all natural gas flows to Europe's largest economy is causing friction among EU countries.
Some countries in Eastern Europe objected to Germany building ties with Russia around natural gas imports via the Nord Stream pipeline. Now, Germany is scrambling to prepare for additional supply cuts.
Odd Anderson/AFP via Getty Images
About 200 Chinese firms are at risk of getting kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 3, 2022
The companies must let American regulators inspect their financial audits, a fight that stretches over 20 years.
The Luckin coffee chain was initially seen as a high-tech Starbucks killer before it was forced to delist from the Nasdaq over fraud charges.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Still Got Love Teedra Moses
Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong
Lovin Millionyoung
Mirage Toro y Moi
Melloton Liam Huston
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

