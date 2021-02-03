I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

What is an “executive chair,” and how is it different from a CEO?
Feb 3, 2021

What is an “executive chair,” and how is it different from a CEO?

On today's show: Jeff Bezos will become Amazon's executive chairman. But what does that mean, exactly? Plus, the U.S. isn't as innovative as it used to be, according to a Bloomberg ranking.

COVID-19

What is budget reconciliation, and how might Democrats use it to pass COVID relief?

by Marielle Segarra
Feb 3, 2021
The process allows senators to avert a filibuster and bring a bill to a vote with a regular majority, but only in specific cases.
Democratic senators might use the reconciliation process to stop a potential Republican filibuster on President Biden's relief bill.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
U.S. falls out of top 10 in measure of innovation

by Scott Tong
Feb 3, 2021
When Bloomberg launched the rankings, America was first. Now South Korea leads the pack.
An engineering student works on a robot. Engineering is one of the fields in which the U.S. lags, according to the Bloomberg Innovation Index.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
What will Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos do as executive chair?

by Erika Beras
Feb 3, 2021
He'll be a strategic adviser to the new CEO. And with millions of shares of company stock, he'll have a lot of say in his role.
Jeff Bezos will most likely maintain plenty of power at Amazon. Above, Bezos, left, addresses moderator Charlie Rose and the Economic Club of New York in 2016.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
COVID-19

Puerto Rican businesses hang on in an economy shaped by disaster

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 3, 2021
Entrepreneurs have endured natural disasters and political crises — and now COVID-19. “You have to be super, super tough," a business owner says.
A medical worker stands at the entrance of a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in March.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Good Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers
Other Side Of The Game Erykah Badu
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Waterfalls Tree Theater
Chief Rocka Lords Of The Underground

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
