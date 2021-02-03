Feb 3, 2021
What is an “executive chair,” and how is it different from a CEO?
On today's show: Jeff Bezos will become Amazon's executive chairman. But what does that mean, exactly? Plus, the U.S. isn't as innovative as it used to be, according to a Bloomberg ranking.
Segments From this episode
What is budget reconciliation, and how might Democrats use it to pass COVID relief?
The process allows senators to avert a filibuster and bring a bill to a vote with a regular majority, but only in specific cases.
U.S. falls out of top 10 in measure of innovation
When Bloomberg launched the rankings, America was first. Now South Korea leads the pack.
What will Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos do as executive chair?
He'll be a strategic adviser to the new CEO. And with millions of shares of company stock, he'll have a lot of say in his role.
Puerto Rican businesses hang on in an economy shaped by disaster
Entrepreneurs have endured natural disasters and political crises — and now COVID-19. “You have to be super, super tough," a business owner says.
