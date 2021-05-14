May 14, 2021
What inflation, retail sales and relief payments are telling us about the economic recovery
Also on the show: How retail workers are navigating new mask guidance from the CDC, and why a northern Michigan retailer is banking on a summer with lots of foot traffic.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post and Linette Lopez of Business Insider about a recent consumer sentiment slump, inflation and the state of the economic recovery.
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates
But considering what we're comparing them to — the stimulus-fueled month of March — that's not so bad.
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers
Individual businesses and local governments can still set their own rules for whether masks are required.
Relief payments boosted Americans' bank balances. Here's how.
People with the lowest incomes spent theirs on necessities. The better-off spent on home improvements and vacations.
Will Biden’s plan for global tax reform hurt his beloved Ireland?
President Biden's proposal for a minimum global corporate tax rate is causing consternation in his ancestral home.
This northern Michigan retailer is banking on a summer with lots of foot traffic
Annie Lang Hartman, owner of Compass Paper Co., is preparing for a busy post-pandemic season.
