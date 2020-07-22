Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

What happens when you take billions out of the economy overnight?
Jul 22, 2020

What happens when you take billions out of the economy overnight?

We're about to find out. Plus: the coin shortage and what it takes for a company like Apple to become carbon neutral.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How the loss of $600 a week will impact jobless people we've been following

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 22, 2020
For some people, moving might be an option. For others, not much might change.
An applicant fills out an unemployment benefits form in Virginia. Temporary relief payments are scheduled to end soon.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Apple joins list of companies promising to go carbon neutral

by Andy Uhler
Jul 22, 2020
But will the suppliers of companies that pledge environmental responsibility follow suit?
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
COVID-19

Where did all the coins go?

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Jul 22, 2020
The Federal Reserve is hoping a task force can solve the shortage of change in the economy.
Due to the shortage of U.S. coins, many cashiers are asking customers to use exact change.
Photo by Brad Lee/AFP via Getty Images
The housing market's a rare bright spot in a struggling economy

by Justin Ho
Jul 22, 2020
Low mortgage rates and high demand are good news for homeowners.
A for-sale sign outside a house. Sales of existing homes jumped in June.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Rent relief funds quickly overwhelmed by need

by Samantha Fields
Jul 22, 2020
In Los Angeles, more than 220,000 people applied to the city’s rent relief fund, but there is only enough money to help 50,000 people.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The collapse of tech giant Wirecard triggers national angst in Germany

by Stephen Beard
Jul 22, 2020
Has a $2 billion hole in the accounts of one of Germany's most prestigious companies damaged the country’s reputation for high tech and high finance?
Wirecard recently declared bankruptcy and its executives are being investigated for fraud.
Lennart Preiss/Getty Images
COVID-19

Some unemployed workers must prove they're looking for jobs to get benefits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 22, 2020
States had suspended the requirement in the early weeks of the crisis, but some have now brought it back.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
