Jul 22, 2020
What happens when you take billions out of the economy overnight?
We're about to find out. Plus: the coin shortage and what it takes for a company like Apple to become carbon neutral.
How the loss of $600 a week will impact jobless people we've been following
For some people, moving might be an option. For others, not much might change.
Apple joins list of companies promising to go carbon neutral
But will the suppliers of companies that pledge environmental responsibility follow suit?
Where did all the coins go?
The Federal Reserve is hoping a task force can solve the shortage of change in the economy.
The housing market's a rare bright spot in a struggling economy
Low mortgage rates and high demand are good news for homeowners.
Rent relief funds quickly overwhelmed by need
In Los Angeles, more than 220,000 people applied to the city’s rent relief fund, but there is only enough money to help 50,000 people.
The collapse of tech giant Wirecard triggers national angst in Germany
Has a $2 billion hole in the accounts of one of Germany's most prestigious companies damaged the country’s reputation for high tech and high finance?
Some unemployed workers must prove they're looking for jobs to get benefits
States had suspended the requirement in the early weeks of the crisis, but some have now brought it back.
Music from the episode
Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Heavy Birdtalker
oh baby LCD Soundsystem
Dim Moss Of Aura
Sea Legs The Shins
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer