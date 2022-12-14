What happens when the Fed starts to pump the brakes on raising rates?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we'll examine the Federal Reserve's changing agenda and what it means for lenders and consumers. Plus, a look at the EU's emissions tax on imports.
Segments From this episode
It's Fed Day in America
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal puts the year’s last Federal Open Market Committee meeting into context and breaks down Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
The Fed is easing up on interest rate hikes. Here's how that could affect the economy.
The rates on some types of loans have already been coming down.
With overuse of antibiotics, superbugs continue to evolve
As antibiotics are overused and misused, superbugs keep evolving.
What's a "carbon border adjustment mechanism," and what does it mean for U.S. exports?
The EU already imposes an environmental charge on EU-made goods. Its new plan would assess the same charge on imports.
No place like home
With rising sea levels and chaotic weather, many coastal communities are considering relocation, or “managed retreat.” From Marketplace’s "How We Survive," Amy Scott visits one Louisiana community that’s weighing its options.
"Will I change my career?"
Michael Durant, a New York CPA, talks about life and work after finishing law school.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer