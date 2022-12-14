How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

What happens when the Fed starts to pump the brakes on raising rates?
Dec 14, 2022

What happens when the Fed starts to pump the brakes on raising rates?

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Today, we'll examine the Federal Reserve's changing agenda and what it means for lenders and consumers. Plus, a look at the EU's emissions tax on imports.

Segments From this episode

It's Fed Day in America

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal puts the year’s last Federal Open Market Committee meeting into context and breaks down Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
The Fed is easing up on interest rate hikes. Here's how that could affect the economy.

by Justin Ho
Dec 14, 2022
The rates on some types of loans have already been coming down.
Interest on certain types of loans, like mortgages, have already been coming down.
Allison Dinner/Getty Images
With overuse of antibiotics, superbugs continue to evolve

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 14, 2022
As antibiotics are overused and misused, superbugs keep evolving.
Bottles of antibiotics line a shelf at a Florida pharmacy in August 2007. In the U.S., there are nearly 3 million antibiotic resistant infections each year.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What's a "carbon border adjustment mechanism," and what does it mean for U.S. exports?

by Andy Uhler
Dec 14, 2022
The EU already imposes an environmental charge on EU-made goods. Its new plan would assess the same charge on imports.
The European Union implemented the world’s first tax on the carbon content of imported goods Tuesday. Above, a container ship at the port of Hamburg, Germany.
Gregor Fischer/Getty Images
No place like home

With rising sea levels and chaotic weather, many coastal communities are considering relocation, or “managed retreat.” From Marketplace’s "How We Survive," Amy Scott visits one Louisiana community that’s weighing its options.
"Will I change my career?"

Michael Durant, a New York CPA, talks about life and work after finishing law school.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

