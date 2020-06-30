Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What happens when the coronavirus relief runs out?
Jun 30, 2020

What happens when the coronavirus relief runs out?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
If Congress doesn’t do something before July 31, things could get even uglier in this economy. Plus: Why black-owned banks are undercapitalized and a conversation the CEO of Visa.

Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
I Wanna Go Back Onra
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Low Season Poolside
Be Good 2 Me LUXXURY

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

It’s the last day to double your impact!

Donate NOW to get in on a $-for-$ match from the Kendeda Fund.

Invest in marketplace