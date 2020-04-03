COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

What happens when millions of people can’t make loan payments?
Apr 3, 2020

What happens when millions of people can't make loan payments?

Apr 3, 2020

Plus, small businesses trying to apply for emergency loans and the impact of COVID-19 on both funeral homes and advertising.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Funeral services in the age of COVID-19: "You have no idea what it's like"

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 3, 2020
The things that can make funerals cathartic aren’t possible right now.
Due to a surge in deaths caused by the Coronavirus, hospitals are using refrigerator trucks as makeshift morgues. Above, medical workers remove a body from a refrigerator truck outside of the Brooklyn Hospital on March 31.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
COVID-19

With unemployment rising, millions could fall behind on their mortgages

by Amy Scott
Apr 3, 2020
Homeowners with federally backed mortgages can pause their monthly bill for up to a year. But they may get hit with a balloon payment at the end.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

"Suppliers are sexy," but the real oil collapse story is demand

by Scott Tong
Apr 3, 2020
A historic plunge in demand during the global pandemic has pushed U.S. average gasoline prices to $1.91 a gallon.
There's a lack of demand for oil as people stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Above, a woman wearing gloves gases up her car in Los Angeles on March 18.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Advertisers are trying to adapt to COVID-19

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 3, 2020
It starts with replacing old ads that seem cringeworthy under quarantine.
Advertisers are pivoting to ads that capture the moment with a quiet, contemplative tone that's focused on family.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
Magician's Assistant Berry Weight
Motivation Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne
City Music Kevin Morby
Yin And Yang Uyama Hiroto
Just the Two of Us (feat. Bill Withers) Grover Washington, Jr., Bill Withers

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
