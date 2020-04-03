As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 3, 2020
What happens when millions of people can’t make loan payments?
Plus, small businesses trying to apply for emergency loans and the impact of COVID-19 on both funeral homes and advertising.
Stories From this episode
Funeral services in the age of COVID-19: "You have no idea what it's like"
The things that can make funerals cathartic aren’t possible right now.
With unemployment rising, millions could fall behind on their mortgages
Homeowners with federally backed mortgages can pause their monthly bill for up to a year. But they may get hit with a balloon payment at the end.
"Suppliers are sexy," but the real oil collapse story is demand
A historic plunge in demand during the global pandemic has pushed U.S. average gasoline prices to $1.91 a gallon.
Advertisers are trying to adapt to COVID-19
It starts with replacing old ads that seem cringeworthy under quarantine.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
