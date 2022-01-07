Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What happens to our economy if we’re not a democracy?
Jan 6, 2022

What happens to our economy if we're not a democracy?

Also on today's program: where wage gains are outpacing rent increases and why cryptocurrencies sometimes mirror the stock market.

Segments From this episode

The economic legacy of the Jan. 6 insurrection is "intertwined" with the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 6, 2022
“So much is good about the recovery,” said Wendy Edelberg of the Brookings Institution. Yet “we’re still in the midst of chaos.”
Protesters loyal to Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. The nation's political instability, said Wendy Edelberg of Brookings, "makes me nervous for the year ahead."
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Wage hikes outpace rent hikes in some parts of the country

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 6, 2022
And new data shows that buying a place is more affordable than renting in some areas.
In most places in most years, rents rise faster than renters' incomes, according to a researcher at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Why interest rates, stocks and crypto are sometimes correlated

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 6, 2022
On Wednesday, the Nasdaq lost more than 3%. The S&P 500 sank nearly 2%. Cryptocurrencies fell, too. Is that all related?
​For some people, cryptocurrencies are like gold — a place to store and protect your money. Above, a woman walks past a cryptocurrency exchange in April 2021.
Chris McGrath via Getty Images
The economy is in good shape. Why are people feeling down about it?

by Justin Ho
Jan 6, 2022
Several indicators suggest that the economy is humming along. But recent surveys sho, a growing number of people feel exactly the opposite.
Though inflation is hampering consumers' views of the economy, people often overestimate how high inflation really is.
Michael Ciaglo via Getty Images
COVID-19

As omicron cancels festivals and other events, businesses that support them are reeling

by Savannah Maher
Jan 6, 2022
The Sundance Film Festival, for example, just canceled in-person events two weeks before they were set to begin.
People pass a banner for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday. The festival canceled its in-person program, a blow to local restaurants, bars and hotels.
George Frey via Getty Images
In fire-prone California, experts push utilities to monitor the riskiest equipment on the grid

by Lily Jamali
Jan 6, 2022
Power lines and equipment have sparked devastating blazes. Now companies are asked to take stock of their aging infrastructure.
Utilities have been making upgrades to their systems. Above, workers re-anchor a pole that suspends power lines outside Acton, California.
Lily Jamali/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Drifting Maverick Sabre
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Reflektor Arcade Fire
Respiration Black Star, Common
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
Vale Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

