What happens to our economy if we’re not a democracy?
Also on today's program: where wage gains are outpacing rent increases and why cryptocurrencies sometimes mirror the stock market.
Segments From this episode
The economic legacy of the Jan. 6 insurrection is "intertwined" with the pandemic
“So much is good about the recovery,” said Wendy Edelberg of the Brookings Institution. Yet “we’re still in the midst of chaos.”
Wage hikes outpace rent hikes in some parts of the country
And new data shows that buying a place is more affordable than renting in some areas.
Why interest rates, stocks and crypto are sometimes correlated
On Wednesday, the Nasdaq lost more than 3%. The S&P 500 sank nearly 2%. Cryptocurrencies fell, too. Is that all related?
The economy is in good shape. Why are people feeling down about it?
Several indicators suggest that the economy is humming along. But recent surveys sho, a growing number of people feel exactly the opposite.
As omicron cancels festivals and other events, businesses that support them are reeling
The Sundance Film Festival, for example, just canceled in-person events two weeks before they were set to begin.
In fire-prone California, experts push utilities to monitor the riskiest equipment on the grid
Power lines and equipment have sparked devastating blazes. Now companies are asked to take stock of their aging infrastructure.
