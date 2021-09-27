What happens if we blow past the debt limit?
Also on on the program: Perks make it a good time to be a new hire, Facebook pauses work on an Instagram for kids and why the transition to renewables might mean mining the ocean floor.
Segments From this episode
Home prices have been rising all year. Will mortgage rates catch up?
Rates could soon start ticking up, but homebuyers are mostly focused on the size of that monthly mortgage payment.
This video game company wants to make the industry safer for marginalized people
Kim Belair co-founded Sweet Baby Inc. to create a safe place in the game industry. Can the values behind the company scale up?
The renewable energy transition has companies looking out to sea
Nodules on the ocean floor are rich in cobalt, nickel, manganese and copper. But deep-sea mining has raised environmental concerns.
