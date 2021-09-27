How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

What happens if we blow past the debt limit?
Sep 27, 2021

What happens if we blow past the debt limit?

Also on on the program: Perks make it a good time to be a new hire, Facebook pauses work on an Instagram for kids and why the transition to renewables might mean mining the ocean floor.

Segments From this episode

Home prices have been rising all year. Will mortgage rates catch up?

by Amanda Peacher
Sep 27, 2021
Rates could soon start ticking up, but homebuyers are mostly focused on the size of that monthly mortgage payment.
Higher mortgage rates could benefit homebuyers by cooling down the hot housing market.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

This video game company wants to make the industry safer for marginalized people

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Sep 27, 2021
Kim Belair co-founded Sweet Baby Inc. to create a safe place in the game industry. Can the values behind the company scale up?
An image from Sable, a recently released game developed by Shedworks and written by Sweet Baby Inc. co-founders David Bedard and Kim Belair.
Courtesy Shedworks
The renewable energy transition has companies looking out to sea

by Julia Simon
Sep 27, 2021
Nodules on the ocean floor are rich in cobalt, nickel, manganese and copper. But deep-sea mining has raised environmental concerns.
Patania II is GSR’s seabed mining robot with hoses that suck up polymetallic nodules. Here, it’s being lowered into the Pacific earlier this year so that it can roam the seabed.
Courtesy of GSR
Music from the episode

Root Juice Chris Joss
In the Garden Red Vox
It Starts With Bongos Kid Spatula
8PM (From "Animal Crossing") Lofi Lia
Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead
Sea Legs The Shins

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

